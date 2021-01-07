From theory to practice - page 1481
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Do we need it (to approximate the distribution in strict accordance with the theory)?
We are working with discrete data. And there is and will never be anything precise and constant on the market.
We have to somehow work with what we have.
For example, the histogram of increments looks more like Laplace than Gauss. That's why we take the least moduli method rather than the least squares method. And so on.
There is no "not enough profit" problem at all - the work can be done trend-wise and virtually continuously on the basis of all the current and partially previous volatility actually occurring during the day, because it takes into account not only the visualised, but also the hidden part of the quotes.
part of the current and part of the previous day volatility, because it takes into account not only the visualized but also the latent part of the
of the current as well as previous and pre-existing trends.
Your phrase "during the day" interests me greatly.
All currency pairs can be ranked according to their current (during the working day) and historical (during the working week) volatility and returns, and choose accordingly
All currency pairs can be ranked according to their current (during the working day) and historical (during the working week) volatility and returns, and make appropriate choices
I also calculated and use that for the working day...but what about the weekly? Is there anything there?just saw it...will try to make sense of your notes.
yeah not
on the formula put a ma-shaft on it.
I was on the outs-- same thing, same signals.
but there's a formula that confirms the above.
it's on the internet.Whoever needs it can find it on their own.
What are the keywords to search for then?
Search -> "What doesthe phrase"Chasingyour owntail" mean? "
At least even I don't believe in his formula anymore.
What about the weekly one? Is there anything there?Just saw it...will try to make sense of your notes.
The debug version of recording and controlling intraday volatility and profitability looks like this:
Decipher - what is what?
And silence ... Deleting ...
What keywords should I use to search for it?
Found it, here's the formula).
The debugging option for recording and controlling intraday volatility and returns looks as follows:
Decipher - what is what?
And silence ... I delete ...
I saved it).I just want to know what probability of winning your system leads to?