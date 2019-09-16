No options display for withdrawing money
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Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
Aytugan Khafizov, 2019.09.13 17:54
We are in process of reconfiguration of payment system providers.
We connected back Paypal for deposits, withdrawals will be available on Monday or Tuesday.
Credit cards deposits (Visa and Mastercard) are fully operational.
Next week we will add Withdrawals to VISA cards, and then to Mastercard.
ePayments is temporary unavailable due to integration issues, we are waiting response from ePayments support. It can last till Monday.
Webmoney will be no longer available.
Thank you Sergey for keeping us informed.
Pip Pip...Jimdandy
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Hi everyone,
I'm trying to withdraw from my earned funds. I've gone through the Payment Documentation and I'm positive that it's none of the following issues:
Here's what the page for "Withdraw from account" looks like on my screen. As you can see, there's no options to withdraw: