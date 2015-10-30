Sacred knowledge.
The fast way is by market. You have chosen a futures which will not be actively traded any time soon. Futures that expire in the next three months are actively traded.
Thank you for your reply (without any irony). The message is credited. Looking forward to more.
Does anyone know a quick way to sell 15 lots at a price no worse than 82000?
You place a limit order for 15 contracts at 82000. Because there are people who want to buy at this price, your limit order will be executed immediately. Please click here for more information:
MQL5 Recipes - Writing Your Price Cap
Fundamentals of exchange pricing using the Moscow Exchange derivatives section as an example
You place a limit order at 82,000 for 15 contracts. As there are buyers willing to buy at this price, your limit order will be executed immediately.
Well, that's the question. How do I place a limit order quickly at the opposite price?
The suggestion "write your own bid" leads to the conclusion that you do not need to write your own bid. Noted.
We are waiting for more ways.
How can a limit order be placed quickly at a counter price?
A really interesting question. The idea is to click the blue arrow next to the desired price. You have to enter the volume beforehand. I cannot check it. I have disabled MT.
I did not understand it at once. If you need it strictly at a certain price, it is a limit order. You can place limit orders above or below the market. This depends on what you need to buy or sell. Then they are executed at the best market price. For example, we have 15 to buy at 8200, we place our order to sell at this price. And it will be filled in full if nobody beats you. If at the time of execution there will be, say, 10 orders at this price. For the Limit order, 10 will be executed and 5 will hang in the pile. So, it comes out that we should sell according to the market in order to fulfill the whole order. And of course, there can be slippage. There are no other solutions.
The pricing mechanics are known to me.
I don't know the in-house way to quickly trade limiters using MT5.
Maybe it does not exist? All (even "cheesy") terminals have it. It is strange for the stock terminal.
The pricing mechanics are known to me.
I don't know the in-house way to quickly trade limiters using MT5.
Maybe it does not exist? All (even "cheesy") terminals have it. Strange, for a stock terminal.
What is the problem with trading from the depths?
From the Depth of Market a trader can send market and limit (Buy Limit and Sell Limit) orders.
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There are 15 buy contracts hanging (and actively being selected) in the cup. Attention, question:
Does anyone know a quick way to sell 15 lots at a price no worse than 82000?
Are there any professionals here who are willing to demonstrate their MT5 skills without resorting to freelancers, market or quickk?
Theoretically, the developers should be fluent in it. But we have to trade. I'd like a tutorial for this operation, or a manual... a scroll...