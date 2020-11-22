What is "disable Freelance"?
I don't know if this is something new or if I have not being paying attention and it has always been there, but I just noticed it now!
In the Freelance section, as a developer, we have our own discussion threads for each of the Jobs we have chosen to take part in as applicants, and it has several options that we can apply to our own discussion.
One of those is "disable Freelance" which prompts a dialog box with the question: "Are you sure you want to disable the freelance rights?"
I did a search but there does not seem to be any hits. Does anyone know what it is for and what the end result will be?
I don't think you should see it, in my opinion it's for moderator/administration, and it's a "site bug".
Can you see it only for you ? or also for others ?
I also suspected that, so I had already posted a message to the service desk as well, but no answer yet.
EDIT: Answer by Service Desk: "Hello. Please ignore this option, as it was made available by mistake. Sorry for inconvenience."
Only for myself, but it has since disappeared with the latest site upgrade a few minutes ago!
Only for myself, but it has since disappeared with the latest site upgrade a few minutes ago!
So it was a "site bug". You were "moderator" of freelance section for some time. Not sure if we should laugh or cry.
Unless there comes a tsunami of members complaining they are banned from freelance, it is safe to say Fernando did not abuse his temporary super power ;)
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I don't know if this is something new or if I have not being paying attention and it has always been there, but I just noticed it now!
In the Freelance section, as a developer, we have our own discussion threads for each of the Jobs we have chosen to take part in as applicants, and it has several options that we can apply to our own discussion.
One of those is "disable Freelance" which prompts a dialog box with the question: "Are you sure you want to disable the freelance rights?"
I did a search but there does not seem to be any hits. Does anyone know what it is for and what the end result will be?