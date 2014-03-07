Howto get rid of the expert icon in the right upper corner?
svengralla:
Thx, Sven
How can I run a script/indicator without the icon showing up on the chart?
Under which conditions does it show up, anyway?
Thx, Sven
Hello Sven,
you cannot get rid of this icon, if you're running a script or an expert advisor. However, when you run indicators, usually you don't have this icon attached to the chart.
Malacarne:
Hello Sven,
you cannot get rid of this icon, if you're running a script or an expert advisor. However, when you run indicators, usually you don't have this icon attached to the chart.
Thanks for the info.
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How can I run a script/indicator without the icon showing up on the chart?
Under which conditions does it show up, anyway?
Thx, Sven