If we want to understand each other and move on, please let's be specific. First, answer my question.
And on your screenplay. What do you mean, try to draw red lines? What do you mean by that? That in addition to the trend I have marked with a white line, there are parallel trends that you have marked with red lines?
And can you imagine that the last red line may (but not necessarily) change direction or length with each tick, or not form another trend, at a different angle?
And can you imagine that the last red line with every tick may (but not necessarily) change direction or length, or not form another trend, at a different angle?
Here we go again. Why so categorical. What if I can? I do not claim that the indicator will only draw it according to the algorithm, but it will draw it.
What makes you think that I will prove it to you? What makes you think I'm arguing with you to begin with? They're trend lines. Only there is a nuance. Two of the three trend lines you have drawn have already been broken through once. And now let's look at the current situation:
Screenshots from the MetaTrader trading platform
GBPUSD, M15, 2014.11.28
temp_file_screenshot_48739.png
And can you imagine that the last red line with each tick might(but not necessarily) change direction or length, or not form a different trend, at a different angle?
I can imagine it would change length. Only, to begin with, I would draw it immediately with a ray.
Regarding changing direction and forming another trend at a different angle on each tick. I think I understand what you were talking about. You were saying about trend lines, a bounce or breakout of which, in ~80% of cases, will respectively indicate the continuation and the end of the trend? Of course the probability is rather high and it is unlikely to be obtained only by trend lines. At the very, very high peaks and lows we will hardly be able to enter/exit the position. But, the trend lines themselves are quite a powerful tool that can give good "hints". And it is possible to build these lines automatically.
I think the red line is closer to my idea of trends.
Ran across the branch.
Gentlemen, there are two omissions among your assumptions. One before trending up, the other before trending down.
I think so. (с)
This is subjective, the truth is different for everyone. We are now talking about whether it is possible to automate the construction of an algorithm. I.e. to build what the eyes see. And it will be very interesting ifPetros eyes can see the end of the trend at a certain tick.
Thanks, great drawing and good tip. Yes, you also have to take into account the flat and its breakdown.
The drawing reminded me of the VSA accumulation/distribution phase.
Regards,
This line is one of many. It is an example. An example that such a line can be defined. I got into the discussion because of this statement:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Trend is your friend
Petros, 2014.11.27 19:22
Don't try to define the trend line (dynamic) programmatically.
This is the part of the chart that is visually very easy to define, but not amenable to programming.
I don't agree with this and wanted to know what is the basis for such categoricalness. The answer, maybe indirectly, but I got it. My view of the application of trend lines is different from yours. As I understand it you want one trend line to define a trend or corridor. But, by the time you find such a line, confirmed many times, it will most likely no longer be relevant. My vision is to draw all possible variants of events, on all TFs, with subsequent filtration of these variants. This is something like this:
Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform
GBPUSD, M15, 2014.11.28
temp_file_screenshot_24251.png
In that case of course you can't rely on trendlines alone, but I've already said that. You need a set of tools working together and increasing the probability of successful analysis.
So, I also do not want to teach you, and I am not a teacher. All the best, go on without me.
You keep discussing the topic, but you haven't done the most important thing - you haven't given a DEFINITION of the TREND that everyone would agree on.
In this case - you will never get an acceptable option.
Good afternoon,
Ok, let's go back to the definition. I gave my vision https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37016#comment_1129433, I think I need to repeat it again, maybe the participants have some ideas.
Itis a downtrend(both of the following conditions must be met)
a) The price of the previous high must be higher than the next high.
b) The price of the previous low must be higher than the next one.
Anuptrend(both of the following conditions must hold)
a) The price of the previous high must be lower than the next high.
b) The price of the previous low must be lower than the next one.
A trend reversal(change of direction of our potential friend), this condition is suitable for item b. of the previous post
The price ofthe previous maximum/maximum is not highly updated according to the conditions of an uptrend or downtrend.