izzatilla:
Russian is not my first language - what does annals mean? I'm preparing a schedule, I'll post it now.
Now, we have identified the plots where our potential friend is. And at the beginning of area H, after the first condition for trend formation is met, let's assume that we entered to sell. And we would be in profit at any point where our friend is. He notified us of the upcoming change of his direction and we went out of it. Same with plot B.

Now there was another definition for a friend. The older he is the more loyal he is to his principles isn't he. So for that we will trust the friend who is older. The bigger the time frame, the better for us!

 
nowi:
Thank you, would have said earlier that they were filming with a hidden camera:) - I would have been more prepared and would have removed the extra word "if" first, and said something along the lines of

izzatilla:

Now there is another definition for a friend. The older he is, the more loyal he is to his principles, isn't that right? So for that we will trust the friend who is older.

The older the friend, the deeper the senility.
 
So do I: "What have you done for the trend?"
 
vspexp:
Good question. You don't need much for a friend - you just need to be there for him, for better or for worse.

It's the same with our trend. We need to be with him.

izzatilla:
But you have to support your friend and stay with him till the end and not take your profit and run away like a coward). When the flat starts, you need to take a long-term position to support your friend and spite the enemy of the flat. this is the proper behaviour for a true friend. Then our trend friend, seeing our failure and brave hold on to it, will help us and take out a flat corridor in our direction. ....
 
vspexp:
Is it something like this? - Don't think about what the trend has done for you! Think about what you've done for the trend!)
