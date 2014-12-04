Trend is your friend - page 2
Russian is not my first language - what does annals mean? I'm preparing a schedule, I'll post it now.
Now, we have identified the plots where our potential friend is. And at the beginning of area H, after the first condition for trend formation is met, let's assume that we entered to sell. And we would be in profit at any point where our friend is. He notified us of the upcoming change of his direction and we went out of it. Same with plot B.
Now there was another definition for a friend. The older he is the more loyal he is to his principles isn't he. So for that we will trust the friend who is older. The bigger the time frame, the better for us!
Thank you, would have said earlier that they were filming with a hidden camera:) - I would have been more prepared and would have removed the extra word "if" first, and said something along the lines of
The friend is free of all claims imposed on him if he was not in the place where we acted.
Now there is another definition for a friend. The older he is, the more loyal he is to his principles, isn't that right? So for that we will trust the friend who is older.
"What have you done for the trend?"
Good question. You don't need much for a friend - you just need to be there for him in joy and in sorrow.
And I say, "What have you done for the trend?"