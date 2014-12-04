Trend is your friend - page 10
This was the AUD/NZD H4 chart, before this flat was falling, after this flat the price went up.
I wonder if we can see the same movement on the EUR/USD H1 chart
That is the result! So it turns out that we can predict the flat and understand where our friend, the Trend, is going.