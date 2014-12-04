Trend is your friend - page 7
You shouldn't make such a categorical assessment. A trend line can be constructed just as the brain sees it. The brain relies on something, after all. It simply processes visual information faster.By the way, it does not see a lot of things, unlike a well-designed software algorithm.
You have to be a prodigy to describe this algorithm.
I have international class pros around me who work for foreign firms, and no one could come up with a good algorithm that would work with every tick and identify trend lines in at least 0.1 second.
These are not the lines that many people show on historical data.
Then we must be talking about different lines. Please explain why we need trend lines analysed on every tick, and with such a high speed of plotting?
You'd have to write a whole page to explain. But in short, such lines make it possible, with about 80% accuracy, to determine the opening and closing points of an order.
Do I understand you correctly that such lines, in your opinion, can be seen, but it is impossible to come up with an algorithm that defines lines the way the human brain defines them?
I apologize in advance for intrusiveness, but let us discuss this topic. I think it will be interesting for many adherents of technical analysis. To begin with, let me offer my vision of the trend line definition.
First, any line is a line connecting two points. Each point, in our case, has time and price coordinates.
Second, the line must have a sufficient slope. The definition "sufficient" certainly sounds vague, but let us not stress it yet. It is necessary to distinguish horizontal lines from trend lines. Let me give you two examples:
First. The line can be called a trend line:
Screenshots from the MetaTrader trading platform
GBPUSD, M15, 2014.11.28
temp_file_screenshot_46366.png
Second. Let's assume that such a line is a non-trend line, i.e. close to horizontal.
Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform
GBPUSD, M15, 2014.11.28
temp_file_screenshot_25212.png
...
DearTapochun,
As the analysis has just started and is still hot I suggest taking timeframes above 4H and not using noise for upcoming technical analyses.
Respectfully,
And how did you determine the beginning of the trend ?
Are you talking about the point between 9 and 11 o'clock on the 27th?
And you will try to draw red lines.
If we want to understand each other and move on, please, let's be specific. First, answer my question.
And on your screenplay. What do you mean, try to draw red lines? What do you mean by that? That in addition to the trend that I have marked with a white line, there are parallel trends that you have marked with red lines?