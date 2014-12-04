Trend is your friend - page 3
When a flat starts, you need to take a long-term position to support your friend and stay with him till the end, instead of taking your profit and running away like a coward). that's the proper behaviour of a true friend. Then our friend, the trend sees how we bravely hold the drawdown, and helps us out to overcome the flat corridor in our direction. ....
Reading your post - I wonder what your goal is - to lose money! - then there are plenty of ways to do it and you don't have to study trends and work when it's not there. Even by simply opening a trade without opening a chart the market will guarantee you your entry into those 95-97% of people who are losing without any conditions or membership fee.
i'll just try to upload a picture...
Moderators deleted my post for some reason. Probably didn't like the profanity.
I'll just try to upload a picture...
I looked at the picture and saw - despite the fact that there are many places where we were cheated and our friend was in a hurry and left in a hurry (sometimes with a short "goodbye", he is still young - he is H1, maybe he will understand his position when H4 or D1 comes), but in my judgement there are more successful entries than unprofitable entries if you go with the trend. Isn't it?
It's like a simple MA. It also indicates the beginning of a trend and so what?
OK. At this point, there are a few conclusions that can be drawn:
1. Depending on the environment our potential mate lives in - they have their own personality traits
2. By studying it you can recognise it once it has arrived. Create a set of rules and enjoy his support in making a profit.
3. Depending on the time and under the influence of economic news - his mood may change.
Do you have anything else to add? or comments on the above.
Move on to the next stage... while I try to absorb the material, maybe even keep a notebook and take notes...
A question has arisen
Given that there are two market states 1. Trend (upward and downward) and 2. A flat (for those who work with volumes, they divide a flat into accumulation and distribution - it does not matter if it is a flat), then let me ask the following questions:
1. Marketing is the market condition that you would like to work in?
2. What do you think, in which market condition there is a greater probability of not triggering stops and making more profit with a smaller market entry.
I think the answers are obvious (wow - I've discovered myself, I've understood where the word Obvious comes from: eyes - eyes, seen - seen with eyes)
So for that we will trust the friend who is older.
But that old friend is at risk of dying at any moment, just when you've begun to trust him.)
The best friend is the one you've grown up with since you were in diapers.)
I wonder - how to connect diapers with the trend now :)
