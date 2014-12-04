Trend is your friend - page 5
Moved on to study.
Everyone studies trends. "Do as I do" the saying goes, assuming everything has to be the same. Maybe we need to study those nappies (flotsam)? Any ideas on how to identify that flat where the trend will come soon. VSA studies the flops. Are there other methods that are simpler and give more accurate data.
The thing is that I have nothing to say about the flat, I used to study VSA, to be honest everything is clear and understandable, but when it comes to making decisions I have my doubts, because 1. I do not have reliable volumes. (I specially set the terminal by futures volumes) 2. The assumptions themselves are also sometimes correct sometimes not.
Can we take some kind of a flat and try to understand how it can be interpreted. And not today yet. There is still a lot of work to do.
The short-term direction of a flat can be determined by eye! If on the conditional flat line, there are more whole white bars, it means short-term growth, if black - fall, if they are approximately equal, it means continuation of the flat. For a long period, all volumes of bars should be recalculated. In a flat, all volumes are approximately equal or the value from flat to flat is always equal. A flat is a kind of channel or a collision (resistance) line, overcoming of which leads to a stable trend to another resistance line. By the way, bars' tails are not random and in some cases, these bars with tails are subtracted from the total volume instead of being added to it.
I wonder if you have tried making an EA using these rules. It might work out a lot.
Well done, Alexei.
Here, I suggest we analyse the next flat, with which mood our trend friend will come here. 4H chart from mt4. I will note right away that I am sitting on a Sell without detailed consideration. Your ideas please.
Afternoon. I think selling (active) will be after a breakdown of the chart low. My opinion - further uptrend, as:
1. Pin bar on the fourth candle (if we take the candle at the border of the chart as zero);
2. Strong support on the lows (repeated re-test);
3. After the pin bar, a small rise begins (a trend is already emerging on the lower TF);
Although... The trend is certainly a friend when your view of the world coincides, but ... you have to look at the change in its character. Who knows, maybe tomorrow your paths will already diverge...
Let me insert my five cents on the original "Trend is Yor Friend" question.
I think - the phrase is correct.
1) According to my observations, the majority of clients (the notorious 95 loosers of Forex, in fact, not 95, 60-70%)
Lose exactly on trends and strong movements. And their losses are larger than the spread.
2) Therefore, in order not to get into losers - you have to watch the trends.
3) When the market is flat - most people do not especially earn - they do not lose or lose around the spread.
Why? Apparently because the movements in the flat are not very big.
And trends bring quite strong moves. For example eurusd 1.4-1.25 in the last few months. The rouble has gone down by 30% over the year.