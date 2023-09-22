I will write an advisor free of charge - page 147
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Я его не привязывал к таймфрейму, на какой прикрепишь, там и ищет.
But for some reason the fake alert was buzzing all night long, no signal but it kept popping up, I only threw it on euros, I can imagine if it was on all currencies.
What could be wrong?
Knock-knock Indicator Ver 3
Added a timeframe to the alert, you can see where the signal is coming from.
i.e. if there is a difference in seles or bays i should always have a pendent for the difference of say 13 pips.
Knock-knock Indicator Ver 3
Added a timeframe to the alert, you can see where the signal is coming from.
I think I have it figured out.
For example, our candlesticks were properly placed at 8:35 but Alert was triggered at 9 o'clock, when the price had already moved.
We will not be able to work that way, if we set it on m5, it will be hell, there will be a lot of signals.
Ch1 is the best for intraday (my personal opinion), and as I've already asked, is it possible to do customisation?
Different pairs definitely have different volumes
Just now, at 11:00 Moscow time, a new candle appeared, only then did the alert come out
I think I understand what is going on.
It turns out that alert is linked to the time frame, if it is at H1, it gives a signal once per hour, for example, our candlesticks were properly set at 8:35 and alert was triggered only at 9 o'clock, when the price had already gone.
No, that's not it. You are looking at the trend reversal point. And there, there is often a double bottom/top. But if you look at the WHOLE chart, there too, the bars will often have close extrema. If you want the result according to your idea, you should also introduce a filter, or even several filters, then the accuracy of identifying tops/troughs will increase.
No, that's not it. You are looking at a trend reversal point. And there, there is often a double bottom/top. But if you look at the WHOLE chart, there too will often be bars with close extrema. If you want results according to your idea, you should also introduce a filter, or even several, then the accuracy of identifying tops/troughs will increase.
We're just getting started, what I wrote above. I understand what this is about.
The alert goes out exactly every hour (if Ch1 is set) it cannot give a signal at 9:25, exactly at the start of a new hour.
first it needs to be corrected and then test
We have just started, what I wrote above I understand what is wrong
I would also change the code a bit.