The point is to calculate and send an alert every time what I have shown in the picture happens.
Look closely even at your chart. There are many more places where candles near almost the same shadow price than are shown by the arrows. And these are not necessarily extremes.
Knock-knock Indicator Ver 1
The indicator finds neighbouring candlesticks with close shadow values. The candlesticks of the current timeframe are used.
It is very fast, but the essence of the indicator is to provide alerts, for example I am not able to monitor all currency pairs,
As for the alerts, it would be good to make some adjustments, let us set the deviation for different pairs and of course test.
i have thrown it on the eurik, very good, but i need a setting and alert, then it should work.
Hello Dear programming gurus, I'm asking for your help in finishing this robot. I AM NOT A PROGRAMMER MYSELF.
I'm not a programmer myself, I wrote the first function myself, but I trawled through different parts found on the Internet, but I can't connect the other two functions I would like to see. I can't find the other two functions I would like to see, so please help me. I think that for you it will not be as difficult as for me. If you would like to help, please make a function which will closepending order after one of two pending orders has triggered. And the second function should automatically increase order's lot ("let's say" for every $50 of balance 0.01 lot, after reaching $100 the robot should automatically increase lot by 0.02). The code I put out works, that is (puts two pending orders and trawls them). But as I wrote before I cannot attach the other two functions in any way.Thanks in advance for your help.
Knock-knock Indicator Ver 2
With alerts. The Distance number can be set separately on each chart.
It's not working yet, here is the alert, 2 minutes ago
1. before i entered the pair, there was no signal
2. The alert appeared, but there is no candle.
I would also like to change the number of candlesticks for the signal, say 3 candlesticks in a row or 5
the timeframe is not accidentally selected H1) think about it later, I need to finalize the indicator and then I may test the robot
Here we go again, it looks like you have it watching other timeframes
If all is well done, the robot can be trusted)
first let's finish and test it
Hi, who can write a simple indicator (there might already be one, but I haven't found it)
The point is to calculate and send an alert every time what I have shown in the picture happens. Namely, when several one-hour candlesticks almost hit the same point.
The way candlestick indicators are written, I think this one will be simpler.
You should look for the so-called "takeovers" in your picture, but even the last arrow on the picture will be a wrong entry - brains people easily ignore unwanted signals.