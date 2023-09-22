I will write an advisor free of charge - page 119
Let's say I made you this offer. You are a programmer, I am you. Do you have at least one reason to accept my offer?
Before you ask me such a question, read the name of the topic...., you are obviously not here and the second, an idea in many ways is sometimes worth more than its implementation ...
And third, if I were a programmer I would not have written my request here, if you had ideas you as a programmer would not have asked me such a question.... )))
I am not a programmer.
I do.
Hello all, who can write a free simple bot on one order and the ZigZag indicator for MT4(5)
I want to try and build a full-fledged bot in the future.
On this indicator there are a lot of different solutions but I have not found such as I need.... (((
Bot must :
1. work with all timeframes, with open orders when switching the timeframe and turning off / on the computer, the bot restores its work and continues to support open orders.
2. when the ZigZag arrow appears and the first reversal candle closes, the bot opens an order and sets SL on the body of the candle on the same candle.
3. TP - the bot closes the order when the ZigZag arrow appears and the first reversal candle is closed.
4. Auto-multiplier increases lot size when profit is taken, also increases (compensates) lot size by % of loss when SL is triggered.
5. If the price comes back to the orders, and the distance between the price and the orders is about 2 spreads or less, the bot closes the order at Breakeven.
6. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 - the order is shown in the screenshot.
7. Similar conditions apply to BOY.
SETTINGS
1. AutoMagic
2. Slip
3. MaxSpread
4. lot size from 0.00.
5. AutoMagic on/off lot size from 0.00.
6. Amount of spread between price and order(s).
With more or less positive results the bot should be provided with 2 more indices if necessary.
If something is not clear write.
Thanks in advance for your help...
Hi, are you okay with it being on an uptrend, and if not, where are you going to enter?
I want to get the idea. It's no problem to write.
I wanted to help you, but the Expert Advisor I made doesn't want to work properly with your indicator, but I understand the principle of what you want.
- There are a lot of experts with zigzags in kodobase.
I've got the indicator (zigzag color) mostly working in mt5 as well.
i have an expert, it works with similar indicators - but not with yours, it has a wrong coding.
Hello! Can you write an EA for the GapFinder indicator? https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20154
The EA should open a trade in the direction of the gap with a Stop loss and Trailing Take Profit.
Everyone who responded to my post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/35071/page118#comment_16391109 I apologise to everyone for the inconvenience, I posted the wrong ToR, moderator please remove this post if possible.
Hi guys)
Who can write an indicator for mt4 and mt5based on AC (Accelerator Oscillator)?
The essence in a nutshell:
AC (Accelerator Oscillator)built-in indicator shows above 0 and below 0,
Here is what I need on the selected TF (choose what TF I want) if the AC of all selected TF is above 0 - allert and a dot on top, if all the same and the AC is below 0 - allert and a dot at the bottom of the chart
Who's up for it?)
There is a good LotCalculatorindicator . But I would like to see it even better. <:p><:p>
Please help me add one more value to the indicator - the indicator counts a lot, but I would like to see the amount of stop exposed as well. <:p><:p>.
I will try to be more specific - I have set the stop size in the indicator - and it must show not only the lot size, but also the sum of the resulting stop in real money. For example - the stop is 100 pips, and in money it will be 95 money in the deposit currency. <:p><:p
I guess it will come in handy for many!
Thanks!
P.S. Strange! Immediately added both the code of the indicator and its screenshot on the screen. And they are gone!
I'll try to attach it again...