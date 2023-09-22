I will write an advisor free of charge - page 124

Ivan Butko:
I'm writing a specification for an indicator. I need to name the percentage value. The meaning is filter, amplification of trading signal.

Can you please tell me the English word for "amplification"? Google gives me some different variants

Is that okay?


 
Maksim Sovenko:

The second indicator has not been attached. And a screenshot to explain in words

the dots in the screenshot show where buy and sell orders should be opened and closed
 
katrina87:
The dots are good. Let me try to describe the logic. Trading comes from the borders of the channel FxDistance at the signal Pz DayTrading. TP is on the opposite border of the channel.

Where to place the SL? Is the lot fixed?

 
Programmers and all those who can write EAs....good hello....Please get interested in the attached terms of reference and please write an EA....I really hope that someone from Vaz will read and respond...Dig in please and let's try to chop some cabbage together...thank you very much match and happy ever after...
Files:
b.i.txt  3 kb
 
Good afternoon. Is it possible to write a voice-activated EA indicating an overhai/overlap in price from an hour and above. We build a ZigZag Fibo grid and when the price rolls back to the 23-38 level and then overshoots, we signal.
 
Tilmax:
Maybe. Easy. Why write it?

 
Hi! There's a no-indicator strategy for shapes - looking for a programmer! Send me a message
 
Good afternoon. I have an Expert Advisor that opens either Bay or Sell with a switch button in the settings. I wonder if somebody could make two copies of it. So one EA will open only Bai; the other one will open only Sell. Without switching settings. V
 
Zvezdochet:
Can you attach the EA code?

 

I need a simple EA/expert on Mt5.

I need a simple EA/expert on Mt5 to stop and take a position immediately after the position is taken.

