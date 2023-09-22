I will write an advisor free of charge - page 124
I'm writing a specification for an indicator. I need to name the percentage value. The meaning is filter, amplification of trading signal.
Can you please tell me the English word for "amplification"? Google gives me some different variants
Is that okay?
The second indicator has not been attached. And a screenshot to explain in words
I dotted the screenshot showing where the buy and sell orders should be opened and closed
The dots are good. Let me try to describe the logic. Trading comes from the borders of the channel FxDistance at the signal Pz DayTrading. TP is on the opposite border of the channel.
Where to place the SL? Is the lot fixed?
Good afternoon. Is it possible to write a voice-activated Expert Advisor that would indicate an overhang/overlap of the price from one hour and above. We build a Fibo grid by ZigZag and when the price rolls back to the 23-38 level and then overshoots, we signal.
Maybe. Easy. Why write it?
Hello, I have an Expert Advisor that opens either Bay or Sell. I have an EA that opens either Bay or Sell with switching button in settings. I wonder if somebody could make two copies of it. So one EA will open only Bai; the other one will open only Sell. Without switching settings.
Can you attach the EA code?
I need a simple EA/expert on Mt5.
I need a simple EA/expert on Mt5 to stop and take a position immediately after the position is taken.