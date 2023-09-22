I will write an advisor free of charge - page 114
Hello, I need help, I want to write an EA for the indicator that opens buy when the bar is green and keeps it until the bar turns red, it closes the buy and opens sell, I can not understand what is wrong?
For example, I have no desire to download the indicator and then put it in the terminal and see where the coloured bar is.
I do not want to download the indicator and then put it in the terminal and see where the coloured bar is.
It opens in both directions at the same time and closes.
Afternoon! Need towrite an EA for Metatrader 4 on an algorithm. The Expert Advisor is pretty simple! Initially, I will open the first deal and set take profit myself (stop loss is not set). After that I threw the EA on the chart and need it to open another trade with larger lot (not martingale) after a certain number of points (the parameter I set myself every time I connect the EA) if the price moves in my direction. And correspondingly it would move Take Profit (also for the amount of points I have set). So it goes like this! I am ready to pay! Or maybe I already have one? I searched but did not find it!
Hi! Run this one in the attachment.
Hello. Who can write a simple EA?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOoWfBmu6t8
This video is the first one, I need almost the same one for MT4.
I'm looking forward to it.
***
Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen, there is a simple Ma indicator with function of drawing the line in three colours depending on the direction.For example 5 Ma is between Ma 20 and Ma 100 or the same Ma 5 but on two higher timeframes. Or maybe it is better to leave the yellow one as it is and add one buffer with another colour between two higher lines. I will thank even those who do not take the trouble to read it!)
To check the idea visually, you can take the Alligator and set all three lines to an offset of 0. This is the picture you get:
and a bigger one:
to see if there's really something here or not...