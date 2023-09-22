I will write an advisor free of charge - page 114

Hello,I need help,I want to write an EA for the indicator which opens buy when the bar is green and keeps it until the bar turns red,it closes the buy and opens sell,I can not understand what is wrong?
Stepan Lyzlov:
Hello, I need help, I want to write an EA for the indicator that opens buy when the bar is green and keeps it until the bar turns red, it closes the buy and opens sell, I can not understand what is wrong?

Vitaly Muzichenko:

I do not want to download the indicator and then put it in the terminal and see where the coloured bar is.

Hello Dear ... The question and, in fact, the request is this, I have a system, half by hand, and the rest collected from the world by thread, so to speak, works fine, but not always convenient, not enough time, etc., etc..,I would like to ask you to combine all this and create a robot according to this scheme, ToR and files used by me attached ...
On mql5
It opens in the trend, even if the trend is very small. The first order opens with a stop loss SL (set manually before the trading robot). Then a second order with the stop loss SL (as in the first order) is opened and is opened after X points (this order is also set manually before the trading robot is launched). Then, a third order with the SL stop-loss is placed after X points. The lot size of all orders is equal to lot (also set manually before launching). If the stop loss of the second or third order triggered, when the price reaches X points, the same order is opened again with the same stop loss. If the stop loss of the first order has triggered, an order in the opposite direction is opened and the same thing is there. When profit of Y dollars is reached, all three orders are closed simultaneously. If the price slips, the order should still open. When a weekend slip occurs, the trading robot should still continue to work. When all three orders are closed when Y dollars are reached, the Expert Advisor will start working automatically again, until you manually switch it off.
 
Good afternoon! I needto write an EA for Metatrader 4 based on an algorithm. The EA is pretty simple! Initially, I will open the first deal and set a take profit myself (stop loss is not set). After that I threw the EA on the chart and need it to open another trade with larger lot (not martingale) after a certain number of points (the parameter I set myself every time I connect the EA) if the price moves in my direction. And correspondingly it would move take profit (also for the amount of points I have set). So it goes like this! I am ready to pay! Or maybe I already have one? I searched but did not find it!
 
Ekaterina Strekalina:
Afternoon! Need towrite an EA for Metatrader 4 on an algorithm. The Expert Advisor is pretty simple! Initially, I will open the first deal and set take profit myself (stop loss is not set). After that I threw the EA on the chart and need it to open another trade with larger lot (not martingale) after a certain number of points (the parameter I set myself every time I connect the EA) if the price moves in my direction. And correspondingly it would move Take Profit (also for the amount of points I have set). So it goes like this! I am ready to pay! Or maybe I already have one? I searched but did not find it!

Hi! Run this one in the attachment.

Hello. Who can write a simple EA?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOoWfBmu6t8

This video is the first one, I need almost the same one for MT4.

I'm looking forward to it.

Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen, there is a simple Ma indicator with the function of drawing a line of three colours depending on the direction. yellow colour is drawn in small intervals of time when it is horizontal (relatively speaking in the flat).For example 5 Ma is between Ma 20 and Ma 100 or the same Ma 5 but on two higher timeframes. Or maybe it is better to leave the yellow one as it is and add one buffer with another colour between two higher lines. I will thank even those who do not take the trouble to read it!
odiseif:
Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen, there is a simple Ma indicator with function of drawing the line in three colours depending on the direction.For example 5 Ma is between Ma 20 and Ma 100 or the same Ma 5 but on two higher timeframes. Or maybe it is better to leave the yellow one as it is and add one buffer with another colour between two higher lines. I will thank even those who do not take the trouble to read it!)

To check the idea visually, you can take the Alligator and set all three lines to an offset of 0. This is the picture you get:

EURUSDH1


and a bigger one:

EURUSDH1

to see if there's really something here or not...

