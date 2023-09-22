I will write an advisor free of charge - page 115
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
To check the idea visually, you can take the Alligator and set all three lines to an offset of 0. This is the picture you get:
and a bigger one:
to see if there's really something here or not...
The point is that I have a lot of windows and it's hard to see. If I had one chart, no questions would arise. in a small window it's easier to see the colour, especially when they are put together and the delta between the lines can be counted in pixels rather than in points.
No, that's not what I meant - I showed how you can quickly (before the code is written) assess, so to speak visually, the suitability of such an idea.
If I had only one chart, it would be easier to see in a small window, especially when the chart is coloured and the delta between lines is in pixels and not in pips.
Here, based on the Alligator:
The icon highlights the bar on which the slowest iMA is between the other two. Did I get the idea right?
To check the idea visually, you can take the Alligator and set all three lines to an offset of 0. This is the picture you get:
and a bigger one:
to see if there's really something there or not...
thank you for your time and I have the code, but it's not quite what I had in mind.
I have the fourth terminal, the fifth one didn't take off.
You wrote in MQL5 forum, the answer was in MQL5 :).
It's ok, someone will definitely need it.
Hello everyone and cheerio!
Having searched forums and websites, I never found anything like this, so I thought you might be interested in something similar.
I am looking for a Pulse indicator.
It should count and summarize the pips of all one-way candles, starting from the first, and would emit an alert by a given size in pips. Let's call this total size of candlesticks as an "impulse".
When a candlestick closes in the opposite direction from the previous one, it will start a new counting in the new direction.
Ideally, we can also add the price speed: the achievement of a given length of the price in pips, divided by the time it has passed.
And, ideally, add the percentage ratio of candlestick's shadows to the body of the same candlestick in a certain area.
The idea at this stage, is as follows: We set the required minimum for the impulse in points (say, 10 points in 4 signs), and all impulses that are less than the specified size by the indicator are ignored. The price on a few or one bar in the current timeframe has passed 10 pips, fixes it as an impulse and follows it further. Then when the next candle closes in the opposite direction - it informs with allergy that the impulse with such and such size, with such and such speed has stalled or slowed down.
How interesting do you think this could be or, quite realistically, have you encountered something similar?
Thank you!
Hello. I ask YOU to make the following advisor, much needed!
Terms of Reference:
1. determine the trend by EMA 14 (Close)
2. Depending on the trend, we choose the priority of deals
3. Time frame M5 or M15, MT4 platform
4. As soon as the candle rebounds from the muving, at the end of the tail of the previous completed candle, at a distance of 2 points, put a pending order to buy or sell.
5. Once the price touches the order, we place the stop loss at the other end of the candle, at a distance of 2 pips, and trawl it at breakeven.
More details about this strategy are described in the technique from the trader Marat Gazizov, link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dhms9szwvEI&t=1506s (watch from 16:04 minutes).
Hi all !
Dear Sirs, write a simple Expert Advisor ! PLEASE!