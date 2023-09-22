I will write an advisor free of charge - page 113
Nah, that's more reliable.
I'm sorry, can you explain to a newcomer where to put what, because I'm getting this
it sounds like this. when all positions have been closed, Expert Advisor has been deleted, all charts have changed, this pops up
you can remove this miracle here
this line
important!!! Your account balance (for example you have 5000 you want to earn 100)
you type in the settings here 5100If you enter a smaller amount in your balance (for example 4999), the Expert Advisor will close all your open positions and replace all the charts when they are placed on the chart
Thank you very much.
You're welcome!
And here, I have made a full-fledged assistant. The Expert Advisor can open positions from a line or you type in an indicator and it will work like a normal Expert Advisor.
It has these functions , closing all positions by profit in currency .
For example, this indicator(the indicator on the file below), fill in the settings
just type in 2 indicator names (the indicator in the file below)
Good afternoon, Dear thinkers and developers, I am posting an Expert Advisor based on the reversal of the trend and its rollbacks.
Scalper Limmon_v_10.2
I would like to discuss the optimization of this EA because it has a potential, and I will provide you with the information on how it works. I am not a programmer myself but I have ordered it from a developer for my TS.
Good afternoon. Is it possible to write an EA on a graphical arrow?
Yes, it is. To do this, you need to take the algorithm from the indicator or tweak the code of the indicator itself.
