I will write an advisor free of charge - page 113

New comment
 
Alexsandr San:

Nah, that's more reliable.

I'm sorry, can you explain to a newcomer where to put what, because I'm getting this

[Deleted]  
yuriy kovalchuk:

I'm sorry, can I explain to a newcomer where to enter what I have to do?

it sounds like this. when all positions have been closed, Expert Advisor has been deleted, all charts have changed, this pops up

you can remove this miracle here

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)>InpProfit)
     {
      if(IsPositionExists())
        {
         CloseAllPositions();
         Sleep(SLEEPTIME*1000);
         CloseAllPositions();
         ExpertRemoves();
         DeleteChart();
         Alert("It is necessary to restart the adviser");
         m_stop=true;
        }
     }
   if(m_stop)
      return;
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

this line

         Alert("It is necessary to restart the adviser");


important!!! Your account balance (for example you have 5000 you want to earn 100)

you type in the settings here 5100

input double   InpProfit            = 5100;      // Profit Equity, in money
If you enter a smaller amount in your balance (for example 4999), the Expert Advisor will close all your open positions and replace all the charts when they are placed on the chart
 
Alexsandr San:

this is the sound. when all positions have been closed, the Expert Advisor has been deleted, all charts have changed, this miracle pops up

you can delete this miracle here

this line.


important!!! The balance of your account (for example you have 5000 you want to earn 100 )

you put 5100 in the settings here.

If you enter a smaller amount in your balance (for example 4999), the Expert Advisor will close all your open positions and replace all the charts when they are placed on the chart

Thank you very much.

[Deleted]  
yuriy kovalchuk:

Thank you very much.

You're welcome!

And here, I have made a full-fledged assistant. The Expert Advisor can open positions from a line or you type in an indicator and it will work like a normal Expert Advisor.

It has these functions , closing all positions by profit in currency .

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page46#comment_15005774

For example, this indicator(the indicator on the file below), fill in the settings

input string   short_name                   = "Examples\\ZigzagColor"; // Name Indicators

just type in 2 indicator names (the indicator in the file below)

input string   short_name                   = "2"; // Name Indicators
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2020.02.10
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
Files:
2.mq5  17 kb
 

Good afternoon, Dear thinkers and developers, I am posting an Expert Advisor based on the reversal of the trend and its rollbacks.

Scalper Limmon_v_10.2

I would like to discuss the optimization of this EA because it has a potential, and I will provide you with the information on how it works. I am not a programmer myself but I have ordered it from a developer for my TS.

The simulation quality is very poor, as can be seen in the screenshot, could not get better, I need a way to run it.
Files:
Limmon_v_10.2.mq4  39 kb
 
set file attached
 
I would like to see in my EA the Ilan averaging, as well as closing orders in one place, and to remove some graphical settings of indicators from the owl. In general there are a lot of ideas for optimization...
 
Good afternoon. Is it possible to write an EA on a graphical arrow?
 
shaman75:
Good afternoon. Is it possible to write an EA on a graphical arrow?

Yes, it is. To do this, you need to take the algorithm from the indicator or tweak the code of the indicator itself.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

You can. To do this, you need to take the algorithm from the indicator or tweak the code of the indicator itself.

Unfortunately, I do not have access to the source code
1...106107108109110111112113114115116117118119120...171
New comment