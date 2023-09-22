I will write an advisor free of charge - page 117

Good afternoon all. Does anyone have or can write a martingale on the Envelopes indicator for MT5.
 
Who knows if there is a working version of Nostradamus EA on mt4 now? Or who can "revive" the old version for mt4?
 
Hello, who can I contact to write an indicator? Urgent
 
Freelance.

Можете сделать так, что когда я нажимаю на BUY/SELL и выставляю STOP SET UP открываються не одна позиция а две в одном и том же направлении, только риск 2 процента делиться уже на 2 позиции тоесть получаеться один процент на каждую сделку. и для первого ордера TP 1 к 1 . тоесть TP на величину Стоп лоса. и когда первый ордер закрываеться по TP...
 
I can

 
Hello all the question may be off topic excuse me in advance, but the problem is this. Help me to my phone samsung with 9 + to connect an external camera via wifi or bluetooth and what would be the recording was done in the background of the phone, I do not even know where to start and whether it is possible?
 
there is a lot of software for ip cameras. for example, sgseye. but in general, this question is off-topic

 

help me make an indicator,

Or tell me,

how to calculate the parameters for the daily parabolic (and four-hour parabolic) to place ( visualise) them
on the hourly timeframe?

[Deleted]  
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/indicators/isar This is probably what you're looking for.

Snapshot.PNG

Hello all! Who can write a robot on MT4? I have the ToR.
