Renat:

A major redesign of the personal profiles and improvements to the social functions are now in progress.

Of course, the personal blogs section will also be available on each author's profile. Only a small part of the functionality has been implemented so far; wait a couple of weeks to see how everything will tie in.

Note how the site changes daily without announcements:


except dollars and cents the signals don't recognise. So 7.1 million funds could be $70,000.
 
Integer:

This is not what was imagined under blogs. It's not blogs, but rather a symposium on a narrow topic.

I imagined that a blog is a more personalized space with the fewest restrictions on topics, everyone writes about whatever he or she wants, even cartoons are discussed, unlike a forum, where you have to stick to the subject, but it turned out the opposite, the forum has more freedom than a personal blog.

Perhaps, the creators have their own plans, unknown to anyone.

Yeah, well... it's like another wall in the profile, only a subscription is already required, or just a forum. Like what's it for?
 
zfs:
Except that dollars and cents do not recognise the signals. So 7.1 million funds could be $70,000.

If it is USC, it is skipped in the calculation of final balances, as far as I know.

But I will check.

 
Renat:

If it is USC, it is skipped in the calculation of the final balances, as far as I know.

But I will check.

But I will check.

I don't know what USC is, but the fact that in the signal the cents are denoted by dollars is a fact. The implication was that they all add up and turn into 7 million.
 
zfs:
I don't know what USC is, but it's a fact that cents are denoted by dollars in the signal. The implication is that they all add up and turn into 7 million.
Usually cent accounts have a currency code USC (US Cent) to distinguish them from USD.
 
Renat:
Usually cent accounts have a currency code USC (US Cent) to distinguish them from USD.
They are measured in USD in signals and are no different from dollar accounts.
 
zfs:
In the signals they are measured in USD and are no different from dollar amounts.

I don't know why you think so, but both in the signals themselves and the subscribers' balance currencies are clearly controlled. And it can be any mix of currencies - everything is correctly converted to USD when showing totals:

 
Renat:

I don't know why you think so, but both in the signals themselves and the subscribers' balance currencies are clearly controlled. And it can be any mix of currencies - everything is correctly converted to USD when totals are shown:

Not all servers denote cents by USC, many micro accounts look like regular dollar accounts.
 
komposter:
Not all servers have cents marked USC, many micro-accounts look like regular dollar accounts.

We will definitely gather statistics and do an analysis.

We do not intend to have accounting errors.

[Deleted]  
Renat:

We will certainly gather statistics and do an analysis.

We do not intend to have accounting errors.

the situation is similar with so-called manager accounts or investment accounts which look like real dollar accounts with tens of thousands of dollars in deposits behind which there is at least five hundred dollars of real money
