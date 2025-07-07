Blog FAQ - page 5

barabashkakvn:
I have not noticed that screenshots affect ranking. Maybe blog attraction or MQL5.Community services via blog is more or less reasonable. But not counting the number of posts on the blog.

the rating profile reflects the number of published screenshots, google likes pictures especially if they are framed with text on the subject of the picture

At the same time, the number of posts on the forum counts in the ranking, so why not in blogs

The number of unique text is important for promotion in search engines.

In some forums with post payment is just a condition that you have to pay for a post of at least 200 characters, for example

 

It's happening! The blogs are here! And there is already something to read in them.

Cool, cool, cool :-....
 
Oh yeah, really forgot to write, but okay, it's the weekend
 
Where's the list of blogging rules? If you do, you'll get banned =)
 
Zeleniy:
Where's the list of blogging rules? If you write one, you'll get banned =)
Or even up to five years). For extremism).
Damn, I must be a shitty blogger, I'm used to google blogs, I had the idea of using the blog as a diary, I think there is a section "My trading" but only as a section, and then Charts, Strategies, Statistics, I do not understand why I need screenshots in one blog, strategies in another to post, and analysis in the third..... think I should immediately concern the main tree sections.... right now i'm like a lunatic and i don't know where to start.
 
zfs:
Or even up to five years). For extremism).

No well really, I mean about advertising, not mat, propaganda of fascism, etc. it is so clear, but what about advertising.

Tata that company provides such services, go here =) naturally on the subject of the market.

 
IvanIvanov:
Yeah, that surprised me too by the way, that's not what I was expecting.
 
IvanIvanov:
Tagging is the idea.
