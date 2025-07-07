Blog FAQ - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Looks like another forum but with a side menu ...... rules by the way there is a link when you create a new comment near the Add button similar to the forum
PysSy the link leads to the same place as the main forum rules, so it turns out that the rules on the forum and blogs are the same
It says advertising is forbidden there, but several brokers have already been marked in the "Brokers" section :-)
What I heard.
----
My Trading:
Here's the thing at the bottom:
Is it just me, or does everyone have it?
1. If everyone, if you don't use it at all, and click Update (I mean submit the blog) - it goes into drafts (bottom right).
2. If you do this:
then the blog is published immediately.
3. If so (do/click once, set timer - two, click ok - three; and Update):
then by timer. Timed blogs can be seen in Drafts.
4. And any draft can be published (then the post is published and the draft from Drafts disappears), or again on timer (by pressing Edit at the top of the blog on the right, etc.).
I send everything to Drafts first, and from there I decide where everything goes.
Everything's great... Just no programming topics.
Everything is great... But there is not a single topic on programming those very trading systems.
That's probably in the 'Trading Ideas' category. And there's nothing stopping you from talking about programming in the 'My Trading' category. I'm not a programmer, I can't talk about trading in the 'My Trade' category :) But you may probably tell about programming of your products, etc. if with trade.
It's about what's interesting to the mass consumer (who can be a customer for services).
Bullshit, not blogs. The forum is for algotrading. And blogs, judging by the categories, are for all sorts of other junk. We cannot write anything there about advisors or codes of these very advisors.
...
And nothing prevents us from writing about programming in the 'My Trading' category.
The old man had two sons. One was clever and the other was a moderator. © Phidos story.
Bullshit, not blogs. The forum is for algotrading. And the blogs, judging by the categories, are for all sorts of other junk. We cannot write anything there about advisors or codes of these very advisors.
The old man had two sons. One is clever and the other one is a moderator. © Fido's fable
What does the moderator have to do with it? The moderator does not moderate the blogs (and the profiles too).
Categories will probably change or be supplemented (I think so).
Maybe there will be more programming, so that coders will make blogs for each other (and then read them themselves) :)