Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales? - page 5
And if a man eats a few of these EAs, what are we going to do?
Let him eat them. Or is it someone you know and you're worried about his health?
I wasn't writing about me. Although I do not have the best situation with the money allocated for Forex trading right now. And in any case I will not take from "non-budget" funds - I am obliged to earn here what I will trade with.
As for "smart and poor", in most cases this is the case. Smart people tend to suffer from a lack of enterprise. Having intelligence does not at all mean having entrepreneurial ability. Slightly different things. Although it is certainly not compulsory for an entrepreneur to have an ordinary mind. But of a slightly different kind, focused on other things.
don't need decent money. let it be a cent account.
or let him earn his own super robot to start with.... At least for testing...
As far as I'm concerned, super robot is not the one which makes 1000% a month, but one which you can be sure it won't fail and you'll earn 100% a year. Preferably more, but not at the expense of lower reliability.
Well, arithmetic at the level of a first grade primary schools student shows that it takes a few years to start with a hundred (or two or three) before the deposit will be raised to the amount, at which the robot can fully operate.
A complete lack of understanding of market functioning!
Market rhythms are changing, but only for the worse, i.e. market volatility and unpredictability is increasing.
So those nostalgic moments ( 20 years ago ) will never happen again. And there is no point in testing the robot on those periods.
I agree. But not for the worse, I would say "in a direction that minimizes the opportunity for mere mortals to make money"
That price dynamics change by objective economic indicators is nonsense. Issuers spend a lot of money to develop algorithms for price movements of their currencies.
The purpose is to make a maximum profit, to bankrupt the small ones, and to bring the medium ones down to the maximum.
As for testing on the long history, it makes sense. But not on the ancient history, but on the history of the last 4-5 years, selecting the most volatile areas.
Why?
If the robot is customisable, then it is not necessary at all - such a robot should be built regularly every 2-3 weeks.
But if the robot is of automatic type, it should build itself, so I need to remove traffic characteristics constants, make a set of presets and then automatically switch to the right one.
I'm working on this at the moment.
It was like this:
I sent it to my Twitter feed (there's a share button at the bottom) and it went like this:
And if the content is good, a thousand outsiders can come ... and it's free ... twitter account? google + not much (maybe a lot for some, but not much for me ...), linkedin - not much ... Facebook is almost like twitter ... that is - better Facebook + Twitter.
I have one Twitter account in English, another in English + Kit ... (there is no Russian Twitter ...).
If I were a programmer (like most of the active Russian forum users here), and if I needed money urgently - I'd do free promotion of my posts and blogs here ... if I can do it (and I have posts with 3 thousand views and more), the programmers can ... and it's free ... example(here and here and here) - if I were to sell some systems along with this content - I would already have the money in my pocket.
Just experience.
Got confused in the pictures, sorry (this post got deleted and mine was next ....) ...
Anyway, if you need a practical explanation - how to promote your system, or signal, or market, or yourself, whatever (and all for free) - I can open a thread about it. I can explain practically (taking into account MC rules and world practice). It's all very easy to do.
Too bad I'm not a programmer and have nothing to sell ...