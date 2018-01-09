Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales? - page 4
don't need decent money. let it be a cent account.
or let him earn his own super robot to start with.... At least for testing...
I don't see any explicit rating for programs for sale. I cannot sort them by popularity - it is absolutely unclear how the rating is formed.
I am looking at the pages of popular programs in MT4.
First line: rating has Feedback: 0, discussion: 8 and zero stars.
Second row: Reviews: 2, discussion:47, 5 stars
Why is the first higher than the second? Why five stars for the second one and why zero stars for the top one?
In this case, it does not matter, both are on the first page, they are lucky. But there is a big difference between the second-third and the twentieth or thirtieth pages.
What is the principle of the rating? Or it's not rating, but simply moving up to the first position of the work with the latest comment?
Then you absolutely need another conclusion in which the owls will be placed strictly by rating. However, again, it is unclear how it is formed, for which the stars are given.
For the number of sales? Then a clear advantage get the most inexpensive - many will buy them for the sake of curiosity, 10-15 quid is not the sum over which tremble, and in fact worthy work for 1000 or more,
capable of paying off a month or two and bring in the future a real and considerable income to the buyer, can lie a year or two without a single sale, because it costs MONEY.
If anyone has any thoughts on this, or if I don't see something that literally lies on the surface, I'd be grateful for opinions and hints.
Regarding the rating I strongly agree and think it is obvious not done today Market.
As everything is chaotic and in random order, my Expert Advisor was at the top for some time, then it is not clear why it was almost to the very last page.
To me it seems like a sudden jump, if I shift it gently .
They are priced at 10-20 USD, if Metakvot are going to do 20% for them, good luck, but EAs starting from 100 USD are on the last pages.
I don't understand why you bother with old charts from 20 years ago, use them to test the robot and show us the files.
You don't understand how the market works!
Market rhythms change, but only for the worse, i.e. market volatility and unpredictability increase.
That's why those nostalgic moments ( 20 years ago ) will never happen again. And there's no point in testing the robot on those periods.
market volatility and unpredictability increases.
You're here with the grail.
If there is an outstanding robot, and it is clear not only to the developer or anyone who can show an independent result on the real account, it is clearly worth earning from it, not through signal services but through other direct means. For the owner of algorithms, it is more justified and profitable.