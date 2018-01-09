Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales? - page 10
The question is the answer.
If it really is the Grail, then the question is - why do we need sales? Make money from your Grail. If that's how you want to sell it, it's not the Grail.
I remember there used to be regular councillor championships, but then there weren't any. To be honest, I never understood the reason. It would have been a real boon for the company itself, because it would have helped sales of really decent robots. If you had your 20% on every sale, it would make a pretty good profit. And in general, the topicstarter has such a layer of useful ideas, it would be worthwhile to separate them into separate threads. There is a lot to discuss.
Maybe brokerage companies and brokers have banned them. Probably because they are afraid of bankruptcy.
One does not prevent the other. Suppose the author has $ 1000. How much will he make profit with it in a year? Well, maximum 3000$. And he could have a hundred from each sale of the robot, a few sales a day.
It's true.
The robot trades slowly, and those who trade +1000% a month, at the first turn, fly out along with the trader's deposit. )))
A lot depends on the broker's conditions. Now it's possible to trade with minimum deposits on the same conditions as with 100k deposit. That's why the old scalpers get a second life.
This is a 3-year test with a fixed lot.
This is a one year test with a Dynamic lot.
If you do not want to venalize your trading activity with me, you are welcome to monitor
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/368785
the statistics are surprising
The answer is in the question.
If it really is the Grail, then one must ask - why sell? Make money on your Grail. If that's how you want to sell it, it's not the Grail.
Perhaps the person does not have the money for a deposit. Then I would rent it out for a while and make a signal.
And on the subject
