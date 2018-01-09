Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales? - page 10

There isa grail. But everyone has their own.
 

The question is the answer.

If it really is the Grail, then the question is - why do we need sales? Make money from your Grail. If that's how you want to sell it, it's not the Grail.

 
True.
 

I remember there used to be regular councillor championships, but then there weren't any. To be honest, I never understood the reason. It would have been a real boon for the company itself, because it would have helped sales of really decent robots. If you had your 20% on every sale, it would make a pretty good profit. And in general, the topicstarter has such a layer of useful ideas, it would be worthwhile to separate them into separate threads. There is a lot to discuss.

 
One does not preclude the other. Suppose the author has $1000. How much will he make from them in a year? $3,000 at the most. But he could make a hundred from each sale of the robot, several sales a day.
 
..


Maybe brokerage companies and brokers have banned them. Probably because they are afraid of bankruptcy.

 
It's true.


The robot trades slowly, and those who trade +1000% a month, at the first turn, fly out along with the trader's deposit. )))

 

A lot depends on the broker's conditions. Now it's possible to trade with minimum deposits on the same conditions as with 100k deposit. That's why the old scalpers get a second life.

This is a 3-year test with a fixed lot.


This is a one year test with a Dynamic lot.


If you do not want to venalize your trading activity with me, you are welcome to monitor
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/368785

the statistics are surprising

 
Perertz:

The answer is in the question.

If it really is the Grail, then one must ask - why sell? Make money on your Grail. If that's how you want to sell it, it's not the Grail.


Perhaps the person does not have the money for a deposit. Then I would rent it out for a while and make a signal.

And on the subject

https://biznes-prost.ru/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Как-писать-продающие-тексты-1.pdf

