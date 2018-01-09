Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales? - page 6
Here, it's already over 70 views by third party (not ours) users :
This is my angl-kit twitter account. If I send in my forex angl tweet it will be over 100 (I don't want to - the post is bullshit).
I'm not a programmer ... it's hard for me to promote something directly ... only trading systems from Codabase ... But I know that many famous English coders promote themselves and their systems in social networks, including in this way (though mostly on Facebook ... although Twitter is better and faster here).
For information.
Got confused in the pictures, sorry (this post got deleted and mine was next ....) ...
Anyway, if you need a practical explanation - how to promote your system, or signal, or market, or yourself, whatever (and all for free) - I can open a thread about it. I can explain practically (taking into account MC rules and world practice). It's all very easy to do.
Too bad I'm not a programmer and have nothing to sell ...
I've been trying to start a thread here for a long time about how to promote your products on social media for free, easily and without conflict with the MCs. But it didn't work.
The thing here is that many programmers are just too shy and fixated on their sites, and the Internet doesn't explain anything (or suggests buying/downloading some book, which is just bullshit). It took me a long time before I really understood - how to do it. Now for me to understand - what social network I can promote their products, where and how to create an account and promote it - everything is simple.
And I suffered half a year ...
If anyone needs it - I'll open a branch next week (practice - not theory).
Also ... if I forget ... for those who will do blog posts.
If you do as in the profile - like "signal news ...", "subscribe ..." and so on in the same vein (as sometimes happens in profiles) - the admins will remove it from the blogs.
If your signal or product, for example, is based on two muwings (and blogs, as we know, are intended mainly for beginners in trading and programming), then if you first explain to beginners : what is this indicator and so on, give a couple of free examples from CodaBase and then - your product (and explain - how it is different from free - most people understand democracy as freedom of choice ...) - the admins might not remove it, especially if your post gets a lot of hits (and it's really a blog post, not a forum post).
Sellers of products on the market:
According to my observations,not bad links to your products, youuzayutsya on the broker forums,openly spamming is not necessary, but to insert a link in a personal signature is necessary - with each of your posts on the forum, your link will not go unnoticed! Since, you're practically all tongue-tied :) (A couple of good posts a day on the broker forum - will do their job) 90% of the users of these forums are drawn to more experienced fellows!
PS. In order to study the demand for products from the market, more than three months ago, I put only one forum broker - about two hundred different links from the market. At the moment 11064 clicks on them !
All in your hands friends, success to you !
If I were a programmer (like most of the active Russian forum users here), and if I needed money urgently - I would do free promotion of my posts and blogs here ... if I can do it (and I have posts with 3 thousand views and more), the programmers can ... and it's free ... example(here and here and here) - if I were to sell some systems along with this content - I would already have the money in my pocket.
I mean, if you were a programmer it's not certain that your twitter audience would buy from your products.
Of course, I agree that, for example, if you say so - 'I brought my potential client to my product by twitter', he may not buy anything from me (but will buy from my competitor) :) But if many people will bring potential clients in such a way, it can be all right, especially as a Twitter account can be formed (name, etc.) and many coders on the forum position themselves normally.
If you perceive twitter account as a separate resource (and many people always tweet and do not go to Facebook or vkontakte), then to your twitter will subscribe those who like what you tweet (so they are all yours), and those who do not like or do not understand - unsubscribe.
Twitter has such a rating with a secret formula, which determines the ratio of your followers to whom you subscribe. That is, previously it was possible (I haven't caught that time), for example, to follow (subscribe to) 10 thousand tweets in the hope that at least 500 of them will subscribe to you. But now you can't - if you're subscribed to 10 thousand, you must have approximately the same number of followers (otherwise Twitter account gets blocked for a while, or simply there are no tweets and no followers).
There's a Twitter ethics - if I follow someone (if I follow someone's account - in order to have him in my Twitter feed), he will also follow me. But this is often not respected ... Either I'll follow him and he won't follow me, or vice versa ...
It's just that (in my experience) you have to follow/accept all subscribers ... 50 a day for example (I'll explain how later), who came to the account, weed out bots in their subscriptions (I'll explain how later), observe this twitter rating ratio, and make your twitter account interesting. For example, tweet an account about travel along with Market (your product) and forex - for example ... (because selling a product from Market is the result, not the idea of a Twitter account).
Why about travel? You can talk about the financial market in general ... Or about something else (but not very specific). But just not politics, not animals, not cats, not paintings by artists - as this is mostly google plus content. So, what I posted here in the humor branch (cats), and at the same time in the English humor branch were reproductions of paintings by artists of the 18-20th centuries (women) - it's not for Twitter.
I'll explain how to do it practically (without the lyrics) later in the week (and on other social media, too).
Of course I agree that, for example, if you say so - 'I brought my potential customer from Twitter to my product', he might not buy anything from me (but buy from my competitor) :)
What I meant was that the audience might not be the one you can sell the software to.