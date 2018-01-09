Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales? - page 7
What I meant was that the audience may not be the ones you can sell the software to.
If not those - they will leave the Twitter account. The Twitter account (which they have subscribed to - yours or mine) is in their feed. If they open their tweet at least once a week, they see the feed. And will unsubscribe if they don't need what's being tweeted.
Although, in my experience (I have two Twitter accounts - one in English, and the other on the Kit/English) - from Twitter to third-party links (on your product for example, or on my article here on the blog) - up to 10 percent of followers of Twitter account (often less than 10 percent). But it's all automatic, without any material or human costs.
You cannot (or pretend not to) understand the following thing: a professional cannot be a professional in different fields. That is, either he is a Programmer, and he can really intelligently and understandably (and interestingly) talk about programming and touch on some non-obvious nuances, or he is a Salesman. There is no such thing as a Programmer-Seller.
Accordingly, the Programmer on his band will attract programmers, but they do not want the finished product, they want to make it on their own.
So it's a combination of Programmer+Salesperson.
I remember social networking sites being heavily connected to each other and forgetting what's connected to what... If, for example, I sent a message on Facebook (and went to bed), it automatically went to Twitter, then somewhere else, then to foursquare, then to livejournal, and from there back to Twitter, then to linkedin, and from there back to Twitter, then to blogs, from blogs to linkedin, and from there back to Twitter ...
I had to disconnect the chain so that the messages didn't go round and round in circles.
Actually, I'd better put it all on my profile (they probably won't delete it there :) ).
They also need a Manager ;)
Also a manager, a marketer, an accountant, a note counter...
The richer a person is, the more relatives he has )))
They still need a leader ;)