Can someone please tell me how to turn off a signal that I have subscribed to
I want to turn it off and I can't find the off switch. Appreciate the help thanks.
algodevtrader:
You can stop/pause it with a right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window or here (Suspend): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
Thanks very much! It was hidden in plain sight... ;->
