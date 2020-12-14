Can someone please tell me how to turn off a signal that I have subscribed to

New comment
 
I want to turn it off and I can't find the off switch.  Appreciate the help thanks.
 
algodevtrader:
I want to turn it off and I can't find the off switch.  Appreciate the help thanks.

You can stop/pause it with a right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window or here (Suspend): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals


 
Thanks very much!  It was hidden in plain sight... ;->
New comment