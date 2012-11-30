Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 5
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- If you add functions to MQL, no one will analyze "one minute" and "one day". It is not clear how to do it.
Actually it is clear. The multiplicity. And we will have to do it in writing.
I think it all depends on the broker - whether he will allow a "non-minute" story on his server... And this is not a question for the MC.
The theme makes sense at least to familiarize users with the situation.
And it won't hurt to talk with brokers.
Actually, it makes sense. On multiplicity. And it will be necessary to write.
How do you know what day it is in the minutes?
The topic makes sense, at the very least, to make users aware of the situation.
And when talking to brokers it won't hurt either.
...
I understand, that it's difficult for developers to write function in 5 lines to find needed start index in minute array? And even then, in exceptional cases of one person in a thousand.
Surely not difficult....
And for non-developers, I suggest to complete the terminal with a script with this function.
Or at least an example in the help.
It has been known for years that the beginning of the story is blocked by older timeframes and no one is interested in that.
What is more interesting is that on some crosses the history is stuffed with the repeating previous bar.
But, the terminal understands where the boundaries are, because diaries do not transform into even older halves when they are switched. That's why the question should be addressed to the MC, imho.
I made it clear - everything is stored in minutes. what does daylight saving have to do with daylight transformation?
"There" is no specificity whatsoever.
I've explained - everything is stored in minutes. What does this have to do with the transformation of the days?
I'm talking about these situations:
From the figure it follows that when you switch timeframes, the terminal understands where the days begins (in this case) and does not convert them to a higher frame. If the terminal understands it, it may be solved by the MC, imho. MK server.
I am talking about such situations:
From the figure it follows that when you switch times, the terminal understands where the days begin (in this case) and does not convert them to a higher frame. If the terminal understands, then it can be solved by the MC, imho.
What ???