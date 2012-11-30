Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 5

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sergeev:

- If you add functions to MQL, no one will analyze "one minute" and "one day". It is not clear how to do it.

Actually it is clear. The multiplicity. And we will have to do it in writing.

I think it all depends on the broker - whether he will allow a "non-minute" story on his server... And this is not a question for the MC.

The theme makes sense at least to familiarize users with the situation.

And it won't hurt to talk with brokers.

 
TheXpert:

Actually, it makes sense. On multiplicity. And it will be necessary to write.

How do you know what day it is in the minutes?

The topic makes sense, at the very least, to make users aware of the situation.

And when talking to brokers it won't hurt either.

it's only for information. there's no point in developing it. it's unsolvable.
 
Renat:

...

I understand, that it's difficult for developers to write function in 5 lines to find needed start index in minute array? And even then, in exceptional cases of one person in a thousand.

Surely not difficult....

And for non-developers, I suggest to complete the terminal with a script with this function.

Or at least an example in the help.

 

It has been known for years that the beginning of the story is blocked by older timeframes and no one is interested in that.

What is more interesting is that on some crosses the history is stuffed with the repeating previous bar.

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But, the terminal understands where the boundaries are, because diaries do not transform into even older halves when they are switched. Therefore, the question should be addressed to the MC, imho.
 
220Volt:
But, the terminal understands where the boundaries are, because diaries do not transform into even older halves when they are switched. That's why the question should be addressed to the MC, imho.

So I explained - everything is stored in minutes.
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sergeev:
I made it clear - everything is stored in minutes. what does daylight saving have to do with daylight transformation?
Maybe we're talking about different things. I'll try to make some screenshots.
 
Renat:

"There" is no specificity whatsoever.

I wonder what kind of specifics you want. In roboforex on the demo, look in the strategy tester for 2011.11, somewhere in the middle of this month the hourlies start. This even if we test hourly, the bars will be generated for the entire hour, not relative to what we have during each minute. Of course, it is clear that there is no history as such, but it still needs to be understood somehow.
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sergeev:
I've explained - everything is stored in minutes. What does this have to do with the transformation of the days?

I'm talking about these situations:

M15

H1

From the figure it follows that when you switch timeframes, the terminal understands where the days begins (in this case) and does not convert them to a higher frame. If the terminal understands it, it may be solved by the MC, imho. MK server.

 
220Volt:

I am talking about such situations:

From the figure it follows that when you switch times, the terminal understands where the days begin (in this case) and does not convert them to a higher frame. If the terminal understands, then it can be solved by the MC, imho.

What ???

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