Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 26
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So it is among the standard indicators that come with the MT5!? Only the input parameters are smaller and that's all...
That's just it...
Then I don't see a problem helping Myself. If I were interested, I would help myself. But I'm not interested! :))
Here, by the way, is an interesting point. Immediately after the recognition of the "higher" (lower) uptrend, the trend channel axis was tested, but there was no breakdown (not even a touch), followed by a pullback and the formation of a horizontal channel (trend channel breakdown). So far the limits of the latter are fixed at 1.2819 and 1.2798 (axis 1.2801).
A pronounced breakdown of the lower boundary of the horizontal channel, while the upper boundary remains unchanged, would call into question an uptrend correction at all, because an uptrend channel will never be formed. 1.27 is looming ... :)
Correspondingly, formation of the trend channel after the exit from the horizontal upwards will mean the beginning of testing of the currently dominating downtrend.
Also,- if an uptrend channel forms now (before tomorrow's amers), it will look something like this (imho):
Also,- if an uptrend channel forms now (before tomorrow's amers), it will look something like this (imho):
What colour is the uptrend channel highlighted? This is the picture I see:
The Euro has broken through the upper boundary of the descending channel, formed an ascending channel (blue) and is now ready to continue the downward trend in a new channel. It is quite possible that we will see 1.272.
What colour is the ascending channel highlighted? I see a picture like this:
The Euro has broken through the upper boundary of the descending channel, formed an ascending channel (blue) and is now ready to continue the downward trend in a new channel. It is quite possible that we will see 1.272.
Vladimir, I formulated the hypothesis quite unambiguously and you even quoted it :)
The channel you've illustrated is as accurate as it is useless (here and further everything is imho). Its lower border is the Sperandeo trendline, the upper one - the parallel line drawn from the point of maximum of the Sperandeo base. This combination is recognized only at the moment of the breakdown of the level of the mentioned maximum, i.e. nearly in the middle of the upper border drawn by you. And this is a flat.
And what to do with all this stuff?
A channel without an axis (a trajectory, a fairway, ...) is not a channel at all, but two lines that do not imply any construct.
To the question about the colour of the channel (if the channel had been formed in the time interval I specified) the answer is: it is highlighted and illustrated in blue:
Legend:
Tg - tangent
Td - trend
Lv - level
Bd - boundary (same as level, but parallel to trend)
Bk - breakthrough
Rc - pullback
The blue channel was drawn two days ago manually, so it is not marked in any way.
The child objects of the tangent Tg8 are discussed (they have the same number).
Vladimir, I have quite unambiguously formulated the hypothesis, and you even quoted it :)
The channel shown by you is as accurate as it is useless (here and further everything is imho). Its lower border is the Sperandeo trendline, the upper one - the parallel line drawn from the point of maximum of the Sperandeo base. This combination is recognized only at the moment of the breakdown of the level of the mentioned maximum, i.e. nearly in the middle of the upper border drawn by you. And this is a flat.
A channel is only visible when it has already formed. You have a lot of lines and it's hard to understand how to use them all in trading. Would you like to explain?
Yes, as in trade, use as you like:)
There are some obvious things. For example, as soon as the channel boundary changes (gets fixed) when crossing the axis, it is logical to use the axis as a StopLoss when using the tactic of breaking through the channel boundaries. The same filter that has already been discussed.
But this is not, imho, the main thing. The channel is a generation of the trend, that is what is important. It is a generation, not an alternative.
Indeed there are a lot of lines. I can make fun of the data model:I have never programmed in anything object-oriented, but when I was making this thing, I was going to :)