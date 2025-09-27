MT5 "Profit" different to account balance profit
Hey all!
I'm just playing with MT5 to learn the differences, and I noticed the reported balance on the history tab is different to the reported balance on the trade tab. What's up with that??!
Trade tab:-
History tab:-
Is it reporting history in USD or something?
The difference may be some swap or commission, not yet recorded.
It may be just some part of the history (not all the history loaded,or the broker deleted some part of the history).
I have the same issue as well and find it puzzling. After accounting for swaps and comms the numbers still do not add up.
Anyone with any ideas about this issue?
Same behavior in my account...
No one can explain this... May be the MT5 not so good as promoted by Meta-quotes.
Same behavior in my account...
No one can explain this... May be the MT5 not so good as promoted by Meta-quotes.
If MT5 is not good for you - do not use it (no one is forcing you to use anything which you do not want to use).
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- MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Executing Trades (about nettings and hedging accounts)
- Netting System - MT5 help file
- Hedging System - MT5 help file
- Netting account or hedging account? - the forum thread with script
- www.metatrader5.com
Well, folks... Money can "disappear"
Also, mt5 does not display position commission on ecn zero spread accounts, until the position is closed. Jusy in case you need more reasons.
Commissions are related to the brokers and they are displayed according to the brokers' rules.
For example, this post of MQ may be related to commission ('Commissions' tab and so on):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How can I find out the commission charged by the broker?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.21 18:20Unfortunately, due to the specifics of the conditions set by brokers, commissions are multilevel and cumulative.
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Hey all!
I'm just playing with MT5 to learn the differences, and I noticed the reported balance on the history tab is different to the reported balance on the trade tab. What's up with that??!
Trade tab:-
History tab:-
Is it reporting history in USD or something?