MT5 "Profit" different to account balance profit

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Hey all!


I'm just playing with MT5 to learn the differences, and I noticed the reported balance on the history tab is different to the reported balance on the trade tab. What's up with that??!

Trade tab:-

History tab:-


Is it reporting history in USD or something?

 
Joshua Moreton:

Hey all!


I'm just playing with MT5 to learn the differences, and I noticed the reported balance on the history tab is different to the reported balance on the trade tab. What's up with that??!

Trade tab:-

History tab:-


Is it reporting history in USD or something?

The difference may be some swap or commission, not yet recorded.

 
I checked swap and commission which appears to be reported, I was wondering if its an unreported tax maybe. It's definitely reporting in GBP. Pretty rubbish that there are two "Balances"
 
It may be just some part of the history (not all the history loaded,or the broker deleted some part of the history).
 
Sergey Golubev:
It may be just some part of the history (not all the history loaded,or the broker deleted some part of the history).
The account was opened newly today, the entire history spans about 8 hours. It also includes all commissions. Swap is zero due to all positions being opened today. It's a puzzler!!
 

I have the same issue as well and find it puzzling. After accounting for swaps and comms the numbers still do not add up.


Anyone with any ideas about this issue?

 

Same behavior in my account... 


No one can explain this... May be the MT5 not so good as promoted by Meta-quotes.

 
Gh0step:

Same behavior in my account... 


No one can explain this... May be the MT5 not so good as promoted by Meta-quotes.

If MT5 is not good for you - do not use it (no one is forcing you to use anything which you do not want to use).

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Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading activity in the platform implies forming and sending market and pending orders to be executed by a broker, as well as managing current positions by modifying or closing them. In the platform, you can review your account trading history, configure alerts of market events and much more. Opening Positions # Opening of a position or...
 
Same problem here!! :/
Well, folks... Money can "disappear"
[Deleted]  
Also, mt5 does not display position commission on ecn zero spread accounts, until the position is closed. Jusy in case you need more reasons.
 
Anonymous3 Geek:
Also, mt5 does not display position commission on ecn zero spread accounts, until the position is closed. Jusy in case you need more reasons.

Commissions are related to the brokers and they are displayed according to the brokers' rules.

For example, this post of MQ may be related to commission ('Commissions' tab and so on):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How can I find out the commission charged by the broker?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.21 18:20

Unfortunately, due to the specifics of the conditions set by brokers, commissions are multilevel and cumulative.

It is not possible to calculate them accurately at any moment, except for very simple conditions.

But in the strategy tester, they are calculated more or less accurately based on the settings of the current active account. But excluding cumulative discounts.

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