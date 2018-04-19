My signal cannot be found on signals page
I can find it in search results.
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How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- www.mql5.com
and I can find it in Metatrader -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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Hi there, can someone help me. I am a signal provider, I just completely my signal, but now I cant find it in the search results anywhere, can someone explain this to me?
thanks
When a signal is ready for sale is not publicly shown in search results or in platform's signal showcase.
There are steps for including a signal in these.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi there, can someone help me. I am a signal provider, I just completely my signal, but now I cant find it in the search results anywhere, can someone explain this to me?
thanks