My signal cannot be found on signals page

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Hi there, can someone help me. I am a signal provider, I just completely my signal, but now I cant find it in the search results anywhere, can someone explain this to me?

thanks

 

I can find it in search results.

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How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Search - MQL5.community
Search - MQL5.community
  • www.mql5.com
Searching is based on morphology and is insensitive to case. All letters, no matter of their case, will be processed as lowercase. By default, our search engine shows pages, that...
 

and I can find it in Metatrader - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Way to find signal in MT4 platform?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49

You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.

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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:

MT4 - 


MT5 - 


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...

 
Riyad Saldulker:

Hi there, can someone help me. I am a signal provider, I just completely my signal, but now I cant find it in the search results anywhere, can someone explain this to me?

thanks

When a signal is ready for sale is not publicly shown in search results or in platform's signal showcase.

There are steps for including a signal in these.


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