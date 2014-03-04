Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 37
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What does "missing" mean? Is the Signals tab empty?
that means
that in 712 you've made a joke :)
and this is 705.
What does "missing" mean? Is the Signals tab empty?
The "signals" tab is missing.
Everything seems to be in place...
I had a similar situation a long time ago, there was no tab on XP, but there was on 7.
However, the situation with the Market was then
I had a similar situation a long time ago, there was no tab on XP, but there was on 7.
It's true that the situation with the Market was at that time
But it's probably because the MCs are messing with it.
I think that the display of the tabs is controlled by their server and authorization.
A fact is a fact
in 705 it was
not in 712.
but it appears, probably after an update on their part
although I'm waiting right now, there's nothing.
The situation has improved - only now $1.05 is lost somewhere - there is no 1.05 trade in the report and there was no trade in the chart picture, the amount is unrealistic
The situation has improved - only now $ 1.05 is lost somewhere - there is no 1.05 trade in the report and there was no trade in the chart picture, the amount is unrealistic
Swaps and commissions were not taken into account when drawing the chart. Will be fixed soon.
MetaDriver 2012.10.13 03:44 2012.10.13 03:44:58 #
Signal mixing and selective subscription is technically possible and not even difficult to do (given that the functionality is almost ready).
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If we are talking about a true multi-currency trading system and not a multitude of single-currency ones, then selective subscription is out of the question.
Mine, if I decide to sell signals, definitely can't be subscribed to selectively (makes no sense).
Vladimir, I'm not scaring you. :)
If I decide to sell signals on mine, it will be impossible (meaningless) to subscribe selectively.
I'm sure it's your glitch, but you're the boss.
In a normal-quality multicurrency strategy all instruments are statistically profitable, moreover, statistically equally profitable.