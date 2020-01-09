Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 53
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The statement is rather controversial.
The options for dealing with a negative balance are too limited.
Who thinks on the Euro/Dollar - already a reversal or still a downward correction?
The "peaks" there are caught by accident. And I can see that BUY and SELL are open there at the same time. This is MT4.
There are martins on the forums, who play along the trend, but increase lots against it. It is clear that in a channel (or flat) they open BUY at the top peaks, and SELL - at the bottom. But for them not to start another chain at the end of the trend (at the reversal), they embed some protection such as to see how far the trend has gone, how long it lasts, etc. (RSI, MACD, WPR...)
Good time!
Sova opens orders not by accident but by indices.
Buy and Sell orders are opened simultaneously only at a given moment - when the time comes to hedge the grid opened against the Trend.
The closing of "old" Orders gives the opportunity to transform a loss-making grid into a profitable one in case of a long reversal - such is the trick.
Bad. The end of a martin is definitely a loss.
Good day!
Do you work with your hands?
How do you manage to make so many profitable deals in a row?
It looks like a Scalp or Pips.
Hello all! I read the thread, arguments for the grail, I have a lot of these grails in the tester, but even on the demo do not work. I do not go to the demo mode, we are dealing with the real brokerage companies. I don't even need to comment on it, just for fun, who will give such money))))
Hello all! I read the thread, arguments for the grail, I have a lot of these grails in the tester, but even on the demo do not work. I do not go to the demo mode but we are dealing with the real brokerage companies. I don't even need to comment on it, just for fun, who will give such money))))
If they don't work on the demo, then they only work for the tester. You have not yet reached the BC. We can improve it for real or just find the reasons for plum.
Good day to you all!
Banned the signal - can anyone suggest who to talk to about it.
I mean, to get the ban overturned.
I'd like to see you all make good profit!
Good day to you all!
Banned the signal - can anyone suggest who to talk to about it.
I mean, to get the ban overturned.
Everybody have a good profit!
Revealed an invalid demo account withdrawal operation. :)
I also wonder how you withdraw money from a demo account, I know there are demo accounts at brokers who withdraw money even on a demo account and show that the money is withdrawn, well you have withdrawn a lot