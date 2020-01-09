Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 59

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I have tested 5 different marts, but if you disable them from time to time, the account will live longer. I have tested 5 different martins but if you cut off the account from time to time, it will live longer.

 
Valiantsin Bakhur:

I have tested 5 different marts, but if you disable them from time to time, the account will live longer. I have tested 5 different martins but if you cut off the account from time to time, it will live longer.

Do you think that there is only a counter-trend martin? You haven't heard about the others?
 
khorosh:
Are you suggesting that there is only an averaging (counter-trend) martin? You haven't heard about the others?
Tell us about others, please?
 
khorosh:
Are you suggesting that there is only an averaging (counter-trend) martin? You have not heard about the others?

It's just a question of terminology. I've already seen some people refer to any change in trade volume as a martin (no matter which way it goes).

The original idea of Martingale is to double the bet when you lose, when your loss is equal to your gain. Everything else is a departure from that idea. Whatever you want to call it.

 
George Merts:

It's just a question of terminology. I've already seen some people call any change in trade volume (no matter which way) a martin.

The original idea of martingale is to double the bet when you lose, when the loss equals the gain. Everything else is a departure from that idea. Whatever you want to call it.


I'll pass, then. I assumed Avalanche, like Ilan, was a martin too).
 

By the way, in Avalanche the lot is also increased if the previous trade's direction is wrong and it took some loss. But unlike Ilan it is a trend system and works fine if there is a trend.

If these 2 strategies (trend and counter-trend) are combined successfully, the results may be more than quite acceptable. And how to do it - there is a huge room for creativity, there are many options. This is a fertile ground for those who like to think. The first reasonable variant: in the direction of a global trend we use the trend strategy, while on the correction we use the counter-trend strategy. And there are many other possible variants.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
Can you tell us about others?

there are others)
 
Found Avalanche https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/124482: Avalanche is a win-win trading system that allows you to enter the market at any time on any instrument. Description: Two orders - BuyStop and SellStop of equal volume are placed at the same distance from the current price. When one of them triggers, the other one is removed and the same order is placed in its place but the volume is equal to double (can be tripled, quadrupled, etc.) the initial rate. When the price reverses and the second order triggers, the third order is added to the price of the first one. Its volume in sum with the volume of the first order must be twice as big as the second (negative) order. At a consecutive U-turn, a fourth order is added to the second one. Its volume in total with the volume of the second order should also be two times more than the sum of negative first and third orders. And so on.
Лавина
Лавина
  • 2010.03.10
  • www.mql5.com
Лавина - беспроигрышная торговая система, позволяющая входить в рынок в любое время на любом инструменте...
 
Try using simple statistics in Martin. For example, buy when 80% of the time the price has fallen below a certain level in pips within a single candle and rolled back. Or choose your own time interval.
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Try using simple statistics in Martin. For example, buy when 80% of the time the price within one candle went below a certain level in pips and rolled back. Or choose your own time interval.


Martin (especially the soft one) doesn't really care what stats to trade

Martin needs ONLY MOTION(and don't give me the "horror" story about the movement "against you"... There is no more harm in the movement than there is BENEFICIENCY. It's just that the BENEFICIENCY needs to be EXCEPTED... rather than watching inaction as the movement causes harm...)


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