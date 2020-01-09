Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 59
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I have tested 5 different marts, but if you disable them from time to time, the account will live longer. I have tested 5 different martins but if you cut off the account from time to time, it will live longer.
I have tested 5 different marts, but if you disable them from time to time, the account will live longer. I have tested 5 different martins but if you cut off the account from time to time, it will live longer.
Are you suggesting that there is only an averaging (counter-trend) martin? You haven't heard about the others?
Are you suggesting that there is only an averaging (counter-trend) martin? You have not heard about the others?
It's just a question of terminology. I've already seen some people refer to any change in trade volume as a martin (no matter which way it goes).
The original idea of Martingale is to double the bet when you lose, when your loss is equal to your gain. Everything else is a departure from that idea. Whatever you want to call it.
It's just a question of terminology. I've already seen some people call any change in trade volume (no matter which way) a martin.
The original idea of martingale is to double the bet when you lose, when the loss equals the gain. Everything else is a departure from that idea. Whatever you want to call it.
I'll pass, then. I assumed Avalanche, like Ilan, was a martin too).
By the way, in Avalanche the lot is also increased if the previous trade's direction is wrong and it took some loss. But unlike Ilan it is a trend system and works fine if there is a trend.
If these 2 strategies (trend and counter-trend) are combined successfully, the results may be more than quite acceptable. And how to do it - there is a huge room for creativity, there are many options. This is a fertile ground for those who like to think. The first reasonable variant: in the direction of a global trend we use the trend strategy, while on the correction we use the counter-trend strategy. And there are many other possible variants.
Can you tell us about others?
there are others)
Try using simple statistics in Martin. For example, buy when 80% of the time the price within one candle went below a certain level in pips and rolled back. Or choose your own time interval.
Martin (especially the soft one) doesn't really care what stats to trade
Martin needs ONLY MOTION(and don't give me the "horror" story about the movement "against you"... There is no more harm in the movement than there is BENEFICIENCY. It's just that the BENEFICIENCY needs to be EXCEPTED... rather than watching inaction as the movement causes harm...)