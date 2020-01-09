Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 20

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gunia:

And I have a degree in Intelligent Systems and Networks.

I suggest that you do not embarrass yourself further. I think if you did not lie about your HE, you clearly understood what I wrote in the previous post)))

Are you implying that I have fitted the parameters to the story?
 
iModify:
Are you insinuating that I've adjusted the parameters to the story?
I've made my point. Demo it.
 
iModify:
Are you insinuating that I've matched the parameters to the story?
Hand-face-what, may I ask?
 
iModify:
Hand-face-what's that, may I ask?
A demo is what on your "Jargon"?
 
TheXpert:
He hints that this "accidentally found" video would be well supported by a quality report from the real world, so that it would somehow stand out from those who usually make clowning around.
Decent answer. Of all the recent ones.
 
iModify:
Decent answer. Of all the recent ones. Done.

I apologise if I was rude to anyone.

 
iModify:
Hand-face-what's that, may I ask?
iModify:
Demo is what in your "Jargon"?

The demo is a demo version of the EA. For mockery double "hand-face"!!! That is to say, a perpetual fiasco. Sorry.

I'm not alluding to the real-life report, it's easy to draw as well.

Only a demo version can be a reasonable argument.


 
gunia:

The demo is a demo version of the EA. For mockery double "hand-face"!!! That is to say, a perpetual disgrace. Sorry.

I'm not hinting at the real report, it's easy to draw as well.

Only the demo version can be a reasonable argument.


Do you need to send the source code of the bot? Did I get it right?
 
iModify:
Do you need to send source code of Bot? Did I get it right?

Do you not know what the demo version of the EA is? You seem to have made it up as well...

 
gunia:

Do you not know what the demo version of the EA is? You seem to be making it up about the VO as well...

I totally agree with you. I don't spend all day on forums, I just mind my own business. I occasionally write codes. I don't know what an Expert Advisor demo version is, unfortunately, because I use my own code.
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