Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 20
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And I have a degree in Intelligent Systems and Networks.
I suggest that you do not embarrass yourself further. I think if you did not lie about your HE, you clearly understood what I wrote in the previous post)))
Are you insinuating that I've adjusted the parameters to the story?
Are you insinuating that I've matched the parameters to the story?
Hand-face-what's that, may I ask?
He hints that this "accidentally found" video would be well supported by a quality report from the real world, so that it would somehow stand out from those who usually make clowning around.
Decent answer. Of all the recent ones. Done.
I apologise if I was rude to anyone.
Hand-face-what's that, may I ask?
Demo is what in your "Jargon"?
The demo is a demo version of the EA. For mockery double "hand-face"!!! That is to say, a perpetual fiasco. Sorry.
I'm not alluding to the real-life report, it's easy to draw as well.
Only a demo version can be a reasonable argument.
The demo is a demo version of the EA. For mockery double "hand-face"!!! That is to say, a perpetual disgrace. Sorry.
I'm not hinting at the real report, it's easy to draw as well.
Only the demo version can be a reasonable argument.
Do you need to send source code of Bot? Did I get it right?
Do you not know what the demo version of the EA is? You seem to have made it up as well...
Do you not know what the demo version of the EA is? You seem to be making it up about the VO as well...