Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 51
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By the way, Martingale can be used in longs on stocks without leverage. Long term.
A stock has a nice feature - if it has halved in price, it is worth twice as much).
So the lot can be doubled by spending the same amount. Thus, it is sufficient to allocate a specific, fixed amount to one issuer.
It's certainly exotic, but in some cases you can get a good deal. There are known cases - 2008.
There is only one disadvantage with stocks the price can drop to 0). Examples are Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and Yukos for example.
In Russia, shorts should be stocked with such corruption (RusHydro, Gazprom, VTB), not to mention the dark schemes of asset withdrawal.
And also stagnation in certain sectors, like now in metallurgy and electricity.
There is only one disadvantage with stocks, the price can fall to 0). Examples would be Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and Yukos for example.
In Russia, you have to stock up on shorts with such corruption (RusHydro, Gazprom, VTB), not to mention the dark schemes to withdraw assets.
And also stagnation in certain sectors, like now in metallurgy and electricity.
It can, of course. Can you imagine how much paper you can buy at 0!?
But seriously, you have to diversify. For example, 10% for the whole position. The amount is fixed.
Maybe, of course. Can you imagine how much paper you can buy at 0!?
But seriously, you have to diversify. Like 10% for the whole position. It's a fixed amount.
Diversify is a bit different - understand the terms).
Diversify is a bit different - get the terms right).
I mean that 'Diversify' thing.
10% on each security out of ten.
I mean that 'Diversify' thing.
10% on each paper out of ten.
By the way, Martingale can be used in longs on stocks without leverage. Long term.
A stock has a nice feature - if it has halved in price, it is worth twice as much).
So the lot can be doubled by spending the same amount. Thus, it is sufficient to allocate a specific, fixed amount to one issuer.
It's certainly exotic, but in some cases you can get a good deal. There are known cases in 2008.
Example:
Акция.
2006 $200
2007 $220
2008 $200
2009 $100
2010 $90
2011 $70
2012 $60
2013 $50
Of course, depositing dollars in the bank in 2006 - no romance. But stocks are a real adrenaline rush!
Good day to all!
Option of using Martin as a mesh technology only for exiting Moose Orders.
And to use as well Hedging Orders at a certain level and closing Old Orders at a long counter-Trend.
I am ready to discuss any constructive ideas.
Good day to all!
Option to use Martin as a grid technique only for exiting Loose Orders.
And to use as well Hedging Orders at a certain level and closing Old Orders at a long counter-Trend.
I am ready to discuss any constructive ideas.
Your Buy opens so clearly on the peaks. Just not on those. So, open Sell on them. So many people are catching the peaks and you have everything but not there.
Tried it - in reverse the picture will be the same))
Owl is built that way.
Tried it - in reverse the picture will be the same))
The owl is built that way.