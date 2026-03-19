Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 913
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Hello
Please advise how to correctly replace the expression
trend[i] = (i<Bars-1) ? (price>amax[i+1]) ? 1 : (price<amin[i+1]) ? -1 : trend[i+1] : 0;
with operators (if and else)
thank you
Like this
Hello
Please tell me how to correctly replace the expression
trend[i] = (i<Bars-1) ? (price>amax[i+1]) ? 1 : (price<amin[i+1]) ? -1 : trend[i+1] : 0;
with operators (if and else)
thanks
You don't. Because this expression is written in error.
How does the operator read ?
assign value1 to the variable when the condition is met, otherwise value2
The compound operator looks like this:
If a==3, assign value 1 to variable x otherwise if a == 2, assign value 7 to variable x in all other cases, assign value 9 to variable x;
Good evening. A question for distinguished connoisseurs. Has anyone seen, or can you suggest where to look?
I am looking for an open source Expert Advisor, or a class, or a code fragment with a clear algorithm.
The purpose - to virtually simulate the account operation on real quotes. That is, an Expert Advisor or indicator installed on a real account takes real quotes and simulates the trading inside itself.
The results of this trade are displayed in any available way for further analysis.
I would be very grateful for any links or ideas on this or near this subject
Good evening. A question for distinguished connoisseurs. Has anyone seen, or can you suggest where to look?
I am looking for an open source Expert Advisor, or a class, or a code fragment with a clear algorithm.
The purpose - to virtually simulate the account operation on real quotes. That is, an Expert Advisor or indicator installed on a real account takes real quotes and simulates the trading inside itself.
The results of this trade is displayed in any available way for further analysis.
I will be very grateful for any links or ideas on this or circum-ethical topics
And you for what market?
Can be based on OnChartEvent and CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event identifier - any graph change. You can check it in a timer (e.g. once per second).
Here is an example based on OnChartEvent and CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event identifier:
It's funny, if you hold the cursor on the price scale and move the mouse up, the numbers will twitch, i.e. as if the screen area is resized for a moment, but then it stabilizes back.Is there any way to auto-expand the screen to a given number of points?
making an EA with iAO and iAC...
the logic is simple colour matching!!! both green, then BUY, both red SELL
but something is not working!!! lots of bugs, green-red!!! look at plz...
I am making an Expert Advisor with iAO and iAC...
the logic is simple colour matching!!! both green, then BUY, both red SELL
but something is not working!!! lots of bugs, green-red!!! look at plz...
1. In MQL5 there is basically no concept of green, red indicator.
2. Specify account type: netting or hedge
3. Give full code. Specify the symbol and timeframe. Specify time frame.
4. Show trades and chart with trades.
Good afternoon, forum users!!!
I'm asking for help again!
My question is this: I set a variable as an external parameter
After the first trade which has happened in the time period from the beginning to the end of the implementation.
the time passed in the code should not be shorter than the time specified in theper_candle parameter.
This way it doesn't work
if (TimeCurrent()>first_buy+per_candle)
For some reason, at the period of one dayfirst_buy+per_candle, only 4 hours are added.
The trade was at 00:00.
Please help who knows what I am doing wrong.
Good afternoon, forum users!!!
I'm asking for help again!
My question is this: I set a variable as an external parameter
After the first trade which has happened in the time period from the beginning to the end of the implementation.
the time passed in the code should not be shorter than the time specified in theper_candle parameter.
This way it doesn't work
For some reason, at the period of one dayfirst_buy+per_candle, only 4 hours are added.
The trade was at 00:00.
Please help who knows what I am doing wrong.
This is one (script in the trailer).
This is two:PeriodSeconds
This is one (the script is in the trailer)
This is two:PeriodSeconds
Thank you very much!!!