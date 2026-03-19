Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 916
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Good evening everyone! I don't know if I'm writing in the right topic, sorry if I'm in the wrong one. When I installed Metatrader 5 on my Android, a demo account was created automatically and I was connected to it every time I started the app. When I wanted to connect another account, this time from my broker, I couldn't find the password to the demo account. I pressed "reset password" and I can´t connect to the demo account after that. Is there any way to restore access to the demo account?
Hello!
Can you please tell me for what reason the CAccountInfo::MarginCheck() method can return the required margin of zero in the tester? It only returns zero when called for an ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT limit buy order.
Instrument Si-9.18 - dollar futures from MICEX.
In the test project, the next call in the tester gives not zero, but 90 - a small value, which looks quite implausible:
Hello!
Can you please tell me why the CAccountInfo::MarginCheck() method can return the required margin of zero in the tester? It only returns zero when called for a limit buy order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT.
Instrument Si-9.18 - dollar futures from MICEX.
In the test project, the next call in the tester gives not zero, but 90 - a small value, which looks quite implausible:
I suspect because only
ORDER_TYPE_BUY
Market Buy order
ORDER_TYPE_SELL
Market Sell order
I suspect this is because only
ORDER_TYPE_BUY
Market Buy order
ORDER_TYPE_SELL
Market Sell order
Here is the result of the Buy Limit Order in the tester for the same example. A margin of 90 is very small. Is it really so?
And here we have a margin of zero in the tester:
All history tests are conducted with a real account.
Indicator stopped working, help to compile
Thank you.
Here is the result of a limit buy order in the tester for the same example. A margin of 90 is very small, is that how it works?
Maybe it's the demo account? Try it on a real account with the same broker.
Indicator stopped working, help to compile
Thank you.
Since the 1861 build there is a built-in iBarShift function, it cannot be used as a custom function. Please rename the function.
Hello! Please help me with this task. There is a value of String type in the format"PERIOD_M1""PERIOD_M2""PERIOD_M3", etc.. We need to replace these values with values of type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES - PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M2, PERIOD_M3 respectively, etc..
In the EXAMPLE below everything would be fine, but we cannot use a string variable in the switch statement, what should we do? You could just use an if....else construct, but I think there are more elegant ways. Any suggestions? Thanks!
Hello! Please help me with this task. There is a value of String type in the format"PERIOD_M1""PERIOD_M2""PERIOD_M3", etc.. We need to replace these values with values of type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES - PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M2, PERIOD_M3 respectively, etc..
In the EXAMPLE below everything would be fine, but we cannot use a string variable in the switch statement, what should we do? You could just use an if....else construct, but I think there are more elegant ways. Any suggestions? Thanks!
Use the if() construct
Hello! Please help me with this task. There is a value of String type in the format"PERIOD_M1""PERIOD_M2""PERIOD_M3", etc.. We need to replace these values with values of type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES - PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M2, PERIOD_M3 respectively, etc..
In the EXAMPLE below everything would be fine, but we cannot use a string variable in the switch statement, what should we do? You could just use an if....else construct, but I think there are more elegant ways. Any suggestions? Thanks!