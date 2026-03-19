Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 909
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Please insert the code correctly. I have already corrected you once and inserted the code correctly - why are you again inserting an unreadable sheet of bukoffs?
I ran it through the styler.
Vladimir, good evening, could you suggest a function that calculates profit percent, I want to calculate the traded volume, but it does not work correctly.by the way, the number of closed positions is also a problem with knowing how many of them have traded
For the fourth time I have correctly implemented your code. The evening is not so gloomy anymore!
put it through the stylizer.
Why do you need orders? Work with trades.
Why do you need orders? Work with trades.
Explain to me how my brain is already boiling
explain how my brain is already boiling
The code selects trades in the time framefrom_date to_date.
and gets information on each trade:
and then prints it all out.
If you have any questions, ask me on Monday, but now I'm going to bed...
Good evening!
Please clarify the situation.
I have a tester on history, at a certain point the following happens
My position, if I multiply the quantity*price is far from 3900! What I do not understand correctly?
This is another mess:
I don't understand what's wrong at all?
Good morning forum users!!!
Please help with my question, my head is already going, where am I missing something?
I haven't optimised anything in a while.
What does the Result column mean? I can't figure it out.
The test with 10k was