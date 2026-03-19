Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 910
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I haven't optimised anything in a while.
What does the Result column mean? I can't figure it out.
the test with 10k was
This is either a custom criterion or just a criterion from the expected list, opposite the setting labelled "Optimisation".
This is either a custom criterion or just a criterion from an assumed list, opposite the setting labelled "Optimisation".
nothing is clear)
where there is a small minus in profits and in the Result column slightly below the starting amount
nothing is clear)
where there is a slight minus in profits and in the Result column slightly below the starting amount
Thanks, I'll have a look tomorrow.
Thanks, I'll have a look tomorrow.
Happy to help.
Please advise how to find out the maximum and minimum values of the chart price, visually observable at the moment?
CHART_PRICE_MIN
chart_prmin
double r/o modifier - subwindow number
CHART_PRICE_MAX
chart max
double r/o modifier - subwindow number
CHART_PRICE_MIN
chart_prmin
double r/o modifier - subwindow number
CHART_PRICE_MAX
chart max
double r/o modifier - subwindow number
Thank you!
I understand that these values can only be obtained on the current chart. To obtain the information on the history, it will be necessary to move the chart one bar at a time?
Thank you!
I understand that these values can only be obtained on the current chart, and to obtain information on the history, you would need to move the chart one bar at a time?
You can useOnChartEvent and CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event identifier - any change of chart. You can check it in a timer (e.g. once per second).
Here is an example based on OnChartEvent and CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event identifier:
Can be based on OnChartEvent and CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event identifier - any graph change. Can be checked in a timer (e.g. once per second).
Here is an example based on OnChartEvent and CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event identifier:
Thank you!