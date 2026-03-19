Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1252
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I have 24 other indicators connected in addition to this one. But for some reason there's no such thing written for them... Hence the question - why is it needed at all?
It is a mandatory directive, but so far it is forced by the tester itself (read and translate the message). Probably, soon it will be considered as an error - if we use the custom indicator but forget about the directive #property tester_indicator
This is a mandatory directive, but for now it is forced by the tester itself (read and translate the message). Probably, soon it will be considered as an error - if we use a custom indicator, but forget about the directive #property tester_indicator
This is extremely inconvenient. I take indicator names from the file. The list is dynamic. They are connected in a loop. I have to add every time#property tester_indicator ??? What for? Why this directive has not been needed before, and now it is suddenly mandatory?
I have TesterHideIndicators(true);
What if I need to display them? Do I have to write this directive for each one manually?
This is extremely inconvenient. I take the names of the indicators from the file. The list is dynamic. They are connected in a loop. And every time I have to add#property tester_indicator ??? What for? Why this directive has not been needed before, and now it is suddenly mandatory?
I have TesterHideIndicators(true); before connecting the others.
What if I need to display them? Manually write this directive for each of them?
I don't know. It's a tricky case you have (not exactly the usual one).
I personally saw the message about absence of this directive a few builds ago, and started to write the directive #property tester_indicator explicitly in the EAs myself.
I don't know. It's a tricky case (not exactly the usual one).
Personally, I saw the message about absence of this directive a few builds ago and started to explicitly write the #property tester_indicator directive into EAs myself.
And I only use the release version. That's why I asked.
I don't know. It's a tricky case (not exactly the usual one).
Personally, I saw the message about absence of this directive a few builds ago and started to write the directive #property tester_indicator explicitly in my EAs myself.
In principle, it is a usual and fairly common case - when the use of indicators in an EA is dynamic. But the help for this parameter is rather vaguely written:
tester_indicator
string
Name of the custom indicator in the format "indicator_name.ex5". Indicators necessary for testing are determined automatically from the call of the iCustom() function, if the corresponding parameter is specified as a constant string. For the other cases (use of the IndicatorCreate() function or use of a non-constant string in the parameter that defines the indicator name) this property should be used
I personally do not understand anything here.
In principle, this is a common and fairly common case - when in an EA the use of indicators is dynamic. But the help for this parameter is rather vaguely written:
tester_indicator
string
Name of the custom indicator in the format "indicator_name.ex5". Indicators necessary for testing are determined automatically from the call of the iCustom() function, if the corresponding parameter is specified as a constant string. For other cases (use of the IndicatorCreate() function or use of a non-constant string in the parameter that defines the indicator name) this property should be used
I personally do not understand anything here.
+++++
Guys. Help with optimisation. It gives zero parameters and that's it. Visual display in the tester is normal
Guys. Help with optimisation. It gives zero parameters and that's it. Visual display in the tester is normal
Check the log - probably there is a description of errors. Don't apply exotic currency - start test with USD currency.
Examine the logbook - there is probably a description of errors there. Don't apply exotic currency - start test with USD currency.
Didn't see anything, I don't have cloud computing connected. Only the local. There is nothing to count. Only 12 passes.
Didn't see anything, I don't have cloud computing connected. Only the local network. There's not much to count. There are only 12 passes.
The optimization is done by AGENTS (in your case, LOCAL AGENTS).
To view local agent logs: right click on the Log tab and go to the agent folder: