Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 915
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There are 21 timeframes in MQL5. Do you want to track all 21 timeframes? Another question: Do you want to write an MQL5 Expert Advisor yourself, but you don't know where to start?
No, it suits me to 8 timeframes, if it is easy to write myself, may be there is an existing indicator/advisor like PinBar Dashboard where you can sort the pin bars by timeframe, by age
Maybe there is. Search in the kodobase.
Step one: At the top right, in the search box, type in the word you're looking for.
in the search box that comes up, select Codobase.
Hi all!
Moved MetaTrader to another computer. It worked, ugh)
But started to login without password. Where can I disable this mess?
Hello guys, sorry if I'm off topic, I'm new to this. Can I make an indicator, expert advisor or alert when the price crosses the MA at any timeframe, so I don't have to look through each chart and lose time. If there is an answer to this question, where can I find it? Thanks in advance for the answer
Remove the asterisk.
Can you tell me if this is a realistic tester's score? And is it a good or bad result for a year with a deposit of $3,000?
You could look for a better strategy.
kak poluchat SMTP server na vkladka pochta? v spravke ukazan primer kak smtp.mail.ru:25. Chto tako tako smtp, 25 i kak poluchat etogo adres servera?
poishi v poiske, tak i zadai vopros
Hello. I'm getting into MQL5 for a while. I've got a question, can I get arrays with Ask and Bid prices (without collecting ticks), for example how it's implemented in OnCalculate open[], high[], low[] ...?
Thank you, I'll be watching.