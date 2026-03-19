Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 920

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Folks, maybe a little off-topic.

1) We look in the terminal, in the trading history

2) Grab the completed deal and drag it to the chart and observe the picture

3) to do so with all the thousands for the year, you need to assign each transaction an object1 opening- path-object2 closing is there a simpler option?

 
Mickey Moose:

Folks, maybe a little off-topic.

1) We look in the terminal, in the trading history

2) Grab the completed deal and drag it to the chart and observe the picture

3) to do so with all thousands for the year, you need to assign each trade an object1 opening- path-object2 closing, or there is a simpler option?


If you press SHIFT and move one trade, all of them will be moved.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


Press SHIFT and move one transaction, all transactions will be moved.

Thank you. It worked. Is it 33 times to drag each of the history if there are so many instruments?

 
Mickey Moose:

Thank you. It worked. Is it 33 times to drag each of the history if there are so many instruments?

Right click on the History tab and select "Add all trades"

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Right click on the History tab and select "Add all transactions"

Thank you, it's working just as it is.

 

Guys, please advise how to get indicator value for previous bars in mql5.

In mql 4 there was a SAVING variable, but mql 5 doesn't have it. HELP

 
TaywinLannister:

Guys, please advise how to get indicator value for previous bars in mql5.

In mql 4 there was a SAVING variable, but mql 5 doesn't have it. HELP

One answer is not enough???

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester

Bugs, bugs, questions

Alexey Viktorov, 2018.09.09 13:30

int  CopyBuffer(
   int       indicator_handle,     // handle индикатора
   int       buffer_num,           // номер буфера индикатора
   int       start_pos,            // откуда начнем 
   int       count,                // сколько копируем
   double    buffer[]              // массив, куда будут скопированы данные
   );

And there are other implementations. It's like with felt-tip pens, the colour is different but the taste is the same.


 
Alexey Viktorov:
Isn't one answer enough?

For example, if I want to get the RSI value of the first candle in my EA instead of the zero candle, what should I use in my code?

CopyBuffer?

 
TaywinLannister:
Suppose I want to get the value of RSI on the first and not zero candlestick in my EA, what should I use in my code?

Two options are possible:

int  CopyBuffer(
   int       indicator_handle,     // handle индикатора
   int       buffer_num,           // номер буфера индикатора
   int       start_pos,            // откуда начнем 
   int       count,                // сколько копируем
   double    buffer[]              // массив, куда будут скопированы данные
   );

  1. start_pos = 0, count=2 and then refer to buffer[1] (of course if you apply ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,true) before
  2. start_pos = 1, count=1 and then access buffer[0].

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Two options are possible:

  1. start_pos = 0, count=2 and then refer to buffer[1] (of course if you apply ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,true) before
  2. start_pos = 1, count=1 and then access buffer[0]

ok, let's try
1...913914915916917918919920921922923924925926927...1605
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