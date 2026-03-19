Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 891
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Does not fit, modify by ATR What other checks can be done for this error? All possible. In mt4 there isSTOPLEVEL, but what is here?
I do not know what to do on the exchange. I do not have access to the real exchange.
Added: always print as much information as possible when making an error: Bid, Ask, Last, PriceCurrent, PriceOpen, TakeProfit (current and estimated) ...
Added, added.
Universal function - called after any trade operation
You must also update price of CSymbolInfo class object just before modification.
What should I pass in the parameters?
What to pass in the parameters?
What to write, specifically for sell ?
What to write, specifically for sell ?
Hello.
I am running the built-in "Fractals" indicator from the Terminal Indicators / Bill Williams / Fractals. I get the following picture
Line colour and style in the tab "Parameters".
I start the same indicator from custom indicators with an open source (Indicators/Example/Fractals). I see the following settings:
Settings on the "Colours" tab with additional unnecessary information.
How can I adjust style/colour of lines in custom indicator as in standard indicator?
Hello.
I am running the built-in "Fractals" indicator from the Terminal Indicators / Bill Williams / Fractals. I get the following picture
Line colour and style in the tab "Parameters".
I start the same indicator from custom indicators with an open source (Indicators/Example/Fractals). I see the following settings:
Settings on the "Colours" tab with additional unnecessary information.
How can I adjust style/colour of lines in custom indicator as in standard indicator?
Same as everywhere else: two clicks on a colour
This is understandable. But I need the window to appear as in the standard indicator. I do not need DRAW_ARROW line style. I make my own indicator. Fractals for example.
I gave two checks above: check the calculated TakeProfit level with the current TakeProfit and with the current price.
A question about the function call.
What should I write for sell inPrintResultfunction's parameterswhen calling it after unsuccessful modification of tp?