Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 884
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I sent you the source code, could you see where to put it?
1. I can't see the source code.
2. attach the source code to your forum post, so that everyone can see it.
1. I can't see the source code.
2. attach the source code to a forum post so that everyone can see it.
Oops, wrong one, I'll fix it
Oops, wrong one, I'll fix it.
I'll take a quick look. I spit it out right away. Why 36 indicator buffers? Learn to work with one first.
A quick glance. I spit right away. Why 36 indicator buffers? Learn to work with one first.
The code construction responsible for candlestick pattern recognition was taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19960 and I made a merge of the author's code with the Bollinger Bands code. So the large number of buffers is his asset.
The code construction responsible for recognising candlestick patterns was taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19960 and I made a merge of the author's code with the Bollinger Bands code. So the large number of buffers is his property.
Not convinced. My personal opinion is overkill. Which means a monster like this doesn't stand a chance.
Not convinced. Personally, I think it's too much. It means that such a monster has no chances.
You see, it works fine now, but it lacks the main thing - an alert that would signal the appearance of a candlestick pattern. I wish I could at least finish it as it is now, tell me at least an article where they describe the alert system in details by indikators of my plan.
You see, it works fine now, but it lacks the main thing - an alert that would signal the appearance of a candlestick pattern. I would at least like to finish it in the form in which it is now. Please, tell me at least an article that describes in details the alert systems according to my plan's indikators.
I can't suggest an article, I will only say that with alerts you have to include logic.
Example.
Step 1.
You set the condition that an alert should be sent if High exceeds Open by 20 points (do not worry about the name). And there is a sharp increase in the market. What do we get?
I can't suggest an article, except to say that you have to use logic with alerts.
Example.
Step 1.
You set the condition that the alert should be sent if High exceeds Open by 20 points (do not worry about the name). And there is a sharp increase in the market. What do we get?
A mountain of alerts?
The following condition is simpler
1) the model conditions have formed, for example, a bullish Pin-bar from the Upper line (see figure).
2) Red dashes and other attributes begin to appear (see picture).
It may seem that all you need is an alert or just an audio signal, which will notify you about the completion of this condition, but the pattern may be formed at the beginning of the formation of the candle, or at the end. In this case we should either postpone processing of the condition to the last minutes of the candlestick formation, or make the condition of rendering self-etching.
A mountain of alerts?
***
That's right. So step 2: set up an alert counter - here everyone dances as they please: number, intervals ...
Right. So step 2: set up an alert counter - here everyone dances as they please: number, intervals...
Here we come to the main thing - how this design looks like. I have to be honest, I tried and a month ago I assembled a successful construction, but I've lost it and have never found it.
Can you give me an example of the construction?
Technically it should consist of an alert interval block and the alert itself.
I'm not sure how right the waiting block should look, but if so: