Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 888
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Greetings, forum members. Help me with my search for an answer to the question: "What isdeal mode?". I'm an experienced lurker, but I can't google and nayandexx the answer. I've found two similar questions on the forum, but they were left unanswered. Proofs: onehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2620 , twohttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2435 .
Is this information so useless that it can be ignored when placing orders automatically? If not, please clarify.
Link to questionable listing:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_trade_execution .
I did a long search on the Internet to find out what a lurkach is and came to the conclusion that it is indifferent to the female sex. Well, well. You made a deal - but to execute it? You have to search for the mode of transaction execution in the forex market. There is A and B. If the trader wins it is a minus for the broker and this trader is sent to the A booking. If the broker sends everyone there - he has a larger spread - he has to live somehow. If the trader is a sucker and often loses profits - the broker takes him to B booking. In the past there was a difference and we could distinguish the difference by the prohibition to place orders with SL and TP. I have an Expert Advisor Stelz and it refused to work on some accounts. Then I have a look at it and it works. It turns out that it is allowed to do so. I have brokers who have delayed the order execution up to 5 seconds especially on cent account. At first I was surprised and the support service assured me that my Internet was dead. Then they admitted that it's their rules. In short, this case is totally confusing. I have to open a demo account and see what the real conditions are: Spread, margin of overlapped positions (they say it is important for scalping???), ping and execution delay, maximum and minimum lot, stop and freeze levels, ... Well, remember - that the demo and the real - is also two (or more?) big differences.
@Konstantin Erin, uh-oh, thanks so much for the tip. Your link helped in getting some useful information.
About lurkacz, it's a kind of old Internet fauna, well aware of the fact that the content of any content lies in the bowels of the Internet and is indexed by the almighty search engines (Tog, Google chrome, etc...). The word comes from the fancy word 'lurk', which means 'look', 'search'. ICHSH, like any other crooked word, originated on that very Lurkmore.
You won't believe but today with a clear head I've started working on the data flow description of the system and found transaction modes again, but this time it was found by a search engine using a correctly defined query. By the way, here is a link to the material (there is a detailed description of each type of execution):
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/mobile-trading/android/help/trade/positions_manage/open_positions/position_instant
It's a pity it was torn from documentation and placed somewhere in the shithole. They could have thrown in links to info to make life easier for bodlokoders like me. Yeah, check out how far you have to go to get to this information:
MetaTrader 5 Android Help →Trading →Trading Activity →Opening and Closing Positions →Immediate Execution
Who would have guessed?
Lurkomorye (Lurkmore) is an informal, informal, frivolous and humorous internet encyclopaedia, positioning itself as "an encyclopaedia of contemporary culture, folklore and subcultures, as well as everything else". The articles in Lurkmore are written in Internet meme jargon, and mostly describe phenomena, events, and personalities related to contemporary popular culture
By the way, there is no translation of the word Lurkmore. It is doubtful that it exists
@Konstantin Erin, Lurkmore has given you an answer specially prepared for inquisitive parents. Of course, it won't give out all its dishonest background with loli-pikchas, guros and other NSFWs, as the RCN will immediately whack a ban-hammer. Your guess about 'lurk' was correct: it is indeed a slang term; I'm surprised you haven't seen 'lurk more'. That's two explanations in one:
Луркмоар (от англ. жарг. lurk moar; lurk значит «таиться», перен. «искать», «шариться», созвучно look more — «смотри больше», «ищи ещё») — призыв к нубу «ещё поискать», разобраться самому, а не задавать дурацкие вопросы, на которые старожилам лень отвечать.
By the way, to look for such things in ENG, I recommend a good dictionary with a dull design:https://www.urbandictionary.com/ . If any lingo exists, it's a hundred pesos in there.
In MQL4, in the OrderSend() function, the last parameter was the colour of an arrow, which can display the position open point on the chart. In the OrderClose() function, it was the closing point. It was very convenient and clear. I haven't found this function in MQL5 neither in MqlTradeRequest structure nor in CTrade class of the standard library. Has it been cut out or have I searched poorly?
In MQL5 the colour of arrows is already inside the core of MQL5 and a user has no access there.
But for the most curious ones, everything can always be changed: "arrows" are, after all, just graphical objects, and it means that anything can be done with them (after these objects have appeared on the chart) :)
In MQL5 the colour of arrows is already inside the core of MQL5 and a user has no access there.
But for the most curious ones, everything can always be changed: "arrows" are, after all, just graphical objects, and it means that anything can be done with them (after these objects have appeared on the chart) :)
It is clear that many things can be done manually, including drawing of the same objects (arrows), but in MQL4 it was enough to specify only one parameter in the function in order to display an object in the desired colour or not to display it at all (ClrNone). It was simple and convenient. Now each user has to reinvent his own wheel. You don't get bored, though.
It is clear that many things can be done yourself, including drawing the same objects (arrows of deals), but in MQL4 it was enough to specify only one parameter in the function for the object to be displayed in the desired colour or not to display it at all (ClrNone). It was simple and convenient. Now each user has to reinvent his own wheel. However, you won't get bored.
Nobody needs this rudiment, so they removed this feature. And those few people who really need it, will do it themselves, the rest of us don't need these colourings.
It is clear that many things can be done yourself, including drawing the same objects (arrows of deals), but in MQL4 it was enough to specify only one parameter in the function for the object to be displayed in the desired colour or not to display it at all (ClrNone). It was simple and convenient. Now each user has to reinvent his own wheel. However, it is hard to get bored.
And in MT5 you don't even have to write anything in the code. It is enough to mark the auto update.