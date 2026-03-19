Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 893

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Andy:

Here, the penultimate parameter appears when the signal module is selected and the parameters are previewed, but the last one does not (no errors, no compile warnings either).

Nothing is clear. Try highlighting the text with the "Colour" tool

Otherwise, you won't know which is the "penultimate parameter" and which is the "last".

 
Highlighted a line that doesn't work.
 
Andy:
Highlighted a line that does not trigger.

The solution is as follows: in the signals module

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    SignalRSI.mqh |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh>
// wizard description start
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Description of the class                                         |
//| Title=Signals of oscillator 'Relative Strength Index'            |
//| Type=SignalAdvanced                                              |
//| Name=Relative Strength Index                                     |
//| ShortName=RSI                                                    |
//| Class=CSignalRSI                                                 |
//| Page=signal_rsi                                                  |
//| Parameter=PeriodRSI,int,8,Period of calculation                  |
//| Parameter=Applied,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE,PRICE_CLOSE,Prices series   |
//| Parameter=Intervals,int,1,Type of intervals                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// wizard description end
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSignalRSI.                                                |
//| Purpose: Class of generator of trade signals based on            |
//|          the 'Relative Strength Index' oscillator.               |
//| Is derived from the CExpertSignal class.                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSignalRSI : public CExpertSignal
  {
protected:
   CiRSI             m_rsi;            // object-oscillator
   //--- adjusted parameters
   int               m_periodRSI;      // the "period of calculation" parameter of the oscillator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_applied;       // the "prices series" parameter of the oscillator
   int               m_intervals;      //
   //--- "weights" of market models (0-100)
   int               m_pattern_0;      // model 0 "the oscillator has required direction"
   int               m_pattern_1;      // model 1 "reverse behind the level of overbuying/overselling"
   int               m_pattern_2;      // model 2 "failed swing"
   int               m_pattern_3;      // model 3 "divergence of the oscillator and price"
   int               m_pattern_4;      // model 4 "double divergence of the oscillator and price"
   int               m_pattern_5;      // model 5 "head/shoulders"
   //--- variables
   double            m_extr_osc[10];   // array of values of extremums of the oscillator
   double            m_extr_pr[10];    // array of values of the corresponding extremums of price
   int               m_extr_pos[10];   // array of shifts of extremums (in bars)
   uint              m_extr_map;       // resulting bit-map of ratio of extremums of the oscillator and the price

public:
                     CSignalRSI(void);
                    ~CSignalRSI(void);
   //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters
   void              PeriodRSI(int value)              { m_periodRSI=value;           }
   void              Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value) { m_applied=value;             }
   void              Intervals(int value)              { m_intervals=value;           }
   //--- methods of adjusting "weights" of market models
   void              Pattern_0(int value)              { m_pattern_0=value;           }


In the Expert Advisor that was generated by the MQL5 Wizard:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
//--- available signals
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalRSI.mqh>
//--- available trailing
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingNone.mqh>
//--- available money management
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>
//---
enum ENUM_intervals  // Enumeration of named constants 
  {
   month=1,     // Interval of one month 
   two_months,  // Two months 
   quarter,     // Three months - quarter 
   halfyear=6,  // Half a year 
   year=12,     // Year - 12 months 
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title         ="RSI";       // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber   =13111;       // 
bool                     Expert_EveryTick     =false;       // 
//--- inputs for main signal
input int                Signal_ThresholdOpen =10;          // Signal threshold value to open [0...100]
input int                Signal_ThresholdClose=10;          // Signal threshold value to close [0...100]
input double             Signal_PriceLevel    =0.0;         // Price level to execute a deal
input double             Signal_StopLevel     =50.0;        // Stop Loss level (in points)
input double             Signal_TakeLevel     =50.0;        // Take Profit level (in points)
input int                Signal_Expiration    =4;           // Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
input int                Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI =8;           // Relative Strength Index(8,...) Period of calculation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_RSI_Applied   =PRICE_CLOSE; // Relative Strength Index(8,...) Prices series
input ENUM_intervals     Signal_RSI_Intervals =month;       // Relative Strength Index(8,...) Type of intervals
input double             Signal_RSI_Weight    =1.0;         // Relative Strength Index(8,...) Weight [0...1.0]
//--- inputs for money
input double             Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0;        // Percent
input double             Money_FixLot_Lots    =0.1;         // Fixed volume
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global expert object                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CExpert ExtExpert;


Bottom Line:


 
Well, can't an input parameter that uses an enum in the signal module description be specified directly?
 
Andy:
Well, can't you just specify the input parameter using enum in the signal module description?

Is it difficult to press the "Reply" button? To make it clear who you're addressing and what question you're asking?

 
So if the posts are one after the other it's already clear that they're in response to the previous one, and using an extra quote is overquoting.
 
Andy:
So if the posts are one after the other and it's already clear that it's a response to the previous one and using an extra quote is already overquoting.

Get out of the dialogue. Keep asking in the air, i.e. to no one.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Get out of the dialogue. Keep asking into the air, that is, to no one.

So there is no answer? The question is for everyone.

 
Andy:
Well, can't an input parameter using enum be specified directly in the signal module description?
You can.
 

Could you please tell me where to find an example?

Where in the signal module toinsert the code of the input parameter as an enumeration, so that it can then be specified in the descriptor of that module.

enum ENUM_AVAILABLE_POSITIONS
  {
   LONG_POSITION,
   SHORT_POSITION,
   BOTH_POSITION
  };
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