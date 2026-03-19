Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 893
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here, the penultimate parameter appears when the signal module is selected and the parameters are previewed, but the last one does not (no errors, no compile warnings either).
Nothing is clear. Try highlighting the text with the "Colour" tool
Otherwise, you won't know which is the "penultimate parameter" and which is the "last".
Highlighted a line that does not trigger.
The solution is as follows: in the signals module
In the Expert Advisor that was generated by the MQL5 Wizard:
Bottom Line:
Well, can't you just specify the input parameter using enum in the signal module description?
Is it difficult to press the "Reply" button? To make it clear who you're addressing and what question you're asking?
So if the posts are one after the other and it's already clear that it's a response to the previous one and using an extra quote is already overquoting.
Get out of the dialogue. Keep asking in the air, i.e. to no one.
Get out of the dialogue. Keep asking into the air, that is, to no one.
So there is no answer? The question is for everyone.
Well, can't an input parameter using enum be specified directly in the signal module description?
Could you please tell me where to find an example?
Where in the signal module toinsert the code of the input parameter as an enumeration, so that it can then be specified in the descriptor of that module.
enum ENUM_AVAILABLE_POSITIONS { LONG_POSITION, SHORT_POSITION, BOTH_POSITION };