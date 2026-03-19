Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 728

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Hello. I used to write an Expert Advisor in MetaTraider 4. Or rather, I was trying to learn how to write it. I don't know a lot of things. I decided to port it to MetaTraider 5, which turned out to be a bit different. In general, I took another Expert Advisor. I disassembled it. I have copied the code for opening bets. I have no errors, but it does not work as it should. Help me move it correctly.

MetaTraider 4:

int  err = 0;            
double Lot = 0.01;       // Лот
double CoofLot = 0;
double Ballance = AccountBalance();
double loss = 100;    
bool nap = true;       //true  - 1
                       //false - 0
int start()
  {  
    if(OrdersTotal()==0)                                
    {
       if(Ballance != AccountBalance())                
       {
        if(AccountBalance() < Ballance )                
        {
            CoofLot++;
            Lot = pow(2, CoofLot) * 0.01;
            if(nap == true)                            
               {
                nap = false;
               }
             else
               {
                nap = true;
               }
         }
         if(AccountBalance() > Ballance)                
           {
             Lot = 0.01;
             CoofLot = 0;
           }
       }
    Ballance = AccountBalance();
    
    int order;
    if(nap == true)                                      
      {
       order = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot,Ask,1*Point,Ask-loss*Point,Ask+loss*Point);   // Вверх
      }                  
    else
      {
       order = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,1*Point,Bid+loss*Point,Bid-loss*Point);    // Вниз
      }
  
       if(order<0)                                
         {
           if (GetLastError()==134)
             {
               err=1;
               Print("NOT ENOGUGHT MONEY!!");
             }
           return (-1);
         }
       }
   return(0);
  }


And that's how it transferred to MetaTraider 5:

double Lot = 0.01;      
double CoofLot = 0;

double Ballance = ACCOUNT_BALANCE;
double loss = 100;    
bool nap = true;       //true  - 1
                       //false - 0



void OnTick()
{
   MqlTick latest_price;       // Будет использоваться для текущих котировок
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;   // Будет использоваться для отсылки торговых запросов
   MqlTradeResult mresult;  
   if(OrdersTotal()==0)                                
      {
      if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
         {
            Alert("Ошибка получения последних котировок - ошибка:",GetLastError(),"!!");
            return;
         }
        
      if(Ballance != ACCOUNT_BALANCE)                
       {
        if(ACCOUNT_BALANCE < Ballance )                
        {
            CoofLot++;
            Lot = pow(2, CoofLot) * 0.01;
            if(nap == true)                            
               {
                nap = false;
               }
             else
               {
                nap = true;
               }
         }
         if(ACCOUNT_BALANCE > Ballance)                
           {
             Lot = 0.01;
             CoofLot = 0;
           }
       }
    Ballance = ACCOUNT_BALANCE;
    int order;
    if(nap == true)                                      
      {
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // немедленное исполнение
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);           // последняя цена ask
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - 100*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + 100*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // символ
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                // количество лотов для торговли
         mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                       // ордер на покупку
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // тип исполнения ордера - все или ничего
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                               // проскальзывание от текущей цены
         //--- отсылаем ордер

         order = OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
      }                  
    else
      {
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // немедленное исполнение
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // последняя цена Bid
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + 100*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - 100*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // символ
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                // количество лотов для торговли
         mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                       // ордер на продажу
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // тип исполнения ордера - все или ничего
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                               // проскальзывание от текущей цены
         //--- отсылаем ордер

         order = OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);  
      }
      }
   return;
  }
 
DenZell:

Hello. I used to write an Expert Advisor in MetaTraider 4. Or rather, I was trying to learn how to write it. I don't know a lot of things. I decided to transfer it to MetaTraider 5, which turned out to be a bit different. In general, I took another Expert Advisor. I disassembled it. I have copied the code for opening bets. I have no errors, but it does not work as it should. Help me to transfer the right.


The code will be like this (but be careful - there is a check for the total number of positions on the trading account(PositionsTotal):

   if(PositionsTotal()==0)

that is, there is no check of exactly how many positions for a given symbol and a given Magic (by the way, Magic is not set at all))

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       TestEA.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
double         Lot            = 0.01;
double         CoofLot        = 1.0;
double         loss           = 100.0;
bool           nap            = true;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   CoofLot  = 1.0;
   loss     = 100.0;
   nap      = true;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   static double         Balance=0.0;
   if(Balance==0.0)
      Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);

   if(PositionsTotal()==0)
     {
      MqlTick latest_price;                        // Будет использоваться для текущих котировок
      if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
        {
         Alert("Ошибка получения последних котировок - ошибка:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         return;
        }

      if(Balance!=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE))
        {
         if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)<Balance)
           {
            CoofLot++;
            Lot=pow(2,CoofLot)*0.01;
            if(nap==true)
              {
               nap=false;
              }
            else
              {
               nap=true;
              }
           }
         if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)>Balance)
           {
            Lot=0.01;
            CoofLot=1.0;
           }
        }
      Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);

      MqlTradeRequest mrequest;   // Будет использоваться для отсылки торговых запросов
      MqlTradeResult mresult;
      ZeroMemory(mrequest);
      ZeroMemory(mresult);

      bool order=false;
      if(nap==true)
        {
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // немедленное исполнение
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);           // последняя цена ask
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - 100*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + 100*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // символ
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                // количество лотов для торговли
         mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                       // ордер на покупку
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // тип исполнения ордера - все или ничего
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                               // проскальзывание от текущей цены
         //--- отсылаем ордер

         order=OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
        }
      else
        {
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // немедленное исполнение
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // последняя цена Bid
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + 100*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - 100*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // символ
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                // количество лотов для торговли
         mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                       // ордер на продажу
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // тип исполнения ордера - все или ничего
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                               // проскальзывание от текущей цены
         //--- отсылаем ордер

         order=OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
        }
     }
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Also the result ofOrderSend operationhas the bool type.

I used a static variable for storing balance

   static double         Balance=0.0;
   if(Balance==0.0)
      Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);

- It means that the variable "Balance" won't be recreated during subsequent arrivals of OnTick(), but it will remember its value from the previous tick.

Files:
TestEA.mq5  10 kb
 

Although I would write it this way:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       TestEA.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2017, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2017, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.001"
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>  
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // trade position object
CTrade         m_trade;                      // trading object
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
CAccountInfo   m_account;                    // account info wrapper
//---
double         Lot            = 0.01;
double         CoofLot        = 1.0;
double         Loss           = 100.0;
bool           nap            = true;
//---
ulong          m_magic        = 15489;       // magic number
ulong          m_slippage     = 10;          // slippage
double         m_adjusted_point;             // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   m_symbol.Name(Symbol());                  // sets symbol name
   if(!RefreshRates())
     {
      Print("Error RefreshRates. Bid=",DoubleToString(m_symbol.Bid(),Digits()),
            ", Ask=",DoubleToString(m_symbol.Ask(),Digits()));
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   m_symbol.Refresh();
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_magic);
//---
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(m_slippage);
//--- tuning for 3 or 5 digits
   int digits_adjust=1;
   if(m_symbol.Digits()==3 || m_symbol.Digits()==5)
      digits_adjust=10;
   m_adjusted_point=m_symbol.Point()*digits_adjust;
//---
   CoofLot  = 1.0;
   Loss     = 100.0;
   nap      = true;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   static double         static_Balance=0.0;
   if(static_Balance==0.0)
      static_Balance=m_account.Balance();

   double balance=m_account.Balance();             // локальная переменная для хранения баланса на время OnTick

//--- считаем позиции по символу и по Magic
   int total=0;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) // returns the number of open positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i))     // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==m_magic)
            total++;

   if(total==0)
     {
      //--- попытка обновить цены
      if(!RefreshRates())
         return;                          // есил не удалось обновить цены - просто выходим

      if(static_Balance!=balance)
        {
         if(balance<static_Balance)
           {
            CoofLot++;
            double lots=pow(2,CoofLot)*0.01;       // локальная переменная для временных расчётов лота
            //--- проверка корректности лота
            Lot=LotCheck(lots);
            if(Lot==0.0)
               return;
            if(nap)
               nap=false;
            else
               nap=true;
           }
         if(balance>static_Balance)
           {
            Lot=0.01;
            CoofLot=1.0;
           }
        }
      static_Balance=balance;

      if(nap==true)
        {
         double sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Bid() - Loss*m_adjusted_point); // Stop Loss
         double tp=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Bid() + Loss*m_adjusted_point); // Take Profit

         if(m_trade.Buy(Lot,NULL,m_symbol.Ask(),sl,tp))
           {
            if(m_trade.ResultDeal()==0)
               Print("Buy -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                     ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
            else
               Print("Buy -> true. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                     ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
           }
         else
            Print("Buy -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                  ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
        }
      else
        {
         double sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Ask()+Loss*m_adjusted_point); // Stop Loss
         double tp=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Ask()-Loss*m_adjusted_point); // Take Profit

         if(m_trade.Sell(Lot,NULL,m_symbol.Ask(),sl,tp))
           {
            if(m_trade.ResultDeal()==0)
               Print("Sell -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                     ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
            else
               Print("Sell -> true. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                     ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
           }
         else
            Print("Sell -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                  ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
        }
     }
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
      return(false);
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
      return(false);
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Lot Check                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LotCheck(double lots)
  {
//--- calculate maximum volume
   double volume=NormalizeDouble(lots,2);
   double stepvol=m_symbol.LotsStep();
   if(stepvol>0.0)
      volume=stepvol*MathFloor(volume/stepvol);
//---
   double minvol=m_symbol.LotsMin();
   if(volume<minvol)
      volume=0.0;
//---
   double maxvol=m_symbol.LotsMax();
   if(volume>maxvol)
      volume=maxvol;
   return(volume);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here:

  1. Stop Loss is set in "quadruple" pips - i.e. it will work correctly on both EURUSD and USDJPY
  2. object "m_symbol" of theCSymbolInfo trade class is used for obtaining prices
  3. we check the total amount of positions for the given symbol and the given Magic
  4. if the lot is changed, it is checked and corrected in "LotCheck" beforehand
  5. trade operations are performed using methods of "m_trade" object ofCTrade trade class
  6. a trade operation result is checked (two steps - the basic check and the placement result)

Added:

Got a very interesting result of a single run in the strategy tester:

Tester


Files:
TestEA.mq5  14 kb
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

Although I would write it this way:

At this point, I would not recommend using m_symbol.RefreshRates() as SymbolInfoTick() may not return fresh data. And, if developers are reading this thread, please once again draw their attention to the fact that SymbolInfoTick() screws up, but is still used in SB classes!
 
Hello! I decided to make a multicurrency Expert Advisor using Green-Red Candle strategy in MQL5 for self-study.
The basic functionality is implemented, but I keep getting errors like "Invalid price". I have added some additional checks to eliminate their possible causes and set them to certainly correct values, but the errors have not disappeared. I don't know which way to go myself. Could you please tell me where I made a mistake? I'm attaching the source code.
Files:
Green-Red_Candle.zip  15 kb
 
NickWelder:
Hello! I decided to make a multi-currency Expert Advisor based on Green-Red Candle strategy in MQL5 for my self-study.
I have implemented the basic functionality but keep getting errors like "Invalid price". I have added additional checks to eliminate their possible causes and, respectively, set them to known-correct values, but the errors have not disappeared. I don't know which way to go myself. Could you please tell me where I made a mistake? I'm attaching the source code.

You need to update prices in the CSymbolInfo object of the trade class before making a trade operation. In my mono projects (which only have one symbol) I use this function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
      return(false);
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
      return(false);
//---
   return(true);
  }

and usage - if no succeeded to update prices, then just exit, if succeeded to update prices, then there will be a trade operation:

//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
      return;

   if(m_trade.Buy(lots,NULL,m_symbol.Ask(),sl,tp))
     {
      if(m_trade.ResultDeal()==0)
         Print("Buy -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
               ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
      else
         Print("Buy -> true. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
               ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
     }
   else
      Print("Buy -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
            ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(
 
@Vladimir Karputov, Thank you! Everything worked with market orders.
 

What's a nice and "easy" solution to replace this design?

if(iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, TimeLast)==3) {...}

It's like this now, but it's too "heavy" for my taste:

int iBarShift(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,datetime time,bool exact=false) {
  if(time<0) return(-1);
   datetime Arr[],time1;
   CopyTime(symbol,tf,0,1,Arr);
   time1=Arr[0];
   if(CopyTime(symbol,tf,time,time1,Arr)>0) {
      if(ArraySize(Arr)>2) return(ArraySize(Arr)-1);
      if(time<time1) return(1);
      else return(0);
     }
   else return(-1);
}
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What's a nice and "easy" solution to replace this design?

if(iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, TimeLast)==3) {...}

It's like this now, but it's too "heavy" for my taste:

int iBarShift(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,datetime time,bool exact=false) {
  if(time<0) return(-1);
   datetime Arr[],time1;
   CopyTime(symbol,tf,0,1,Arr);
   time1=Arr[0];
   if(CopyTime(symbol,tf,time,time1,Arr)>0) {
      if(ArraySize(Arr)>2) return(ArraySize(Arr)-1);
      if(time<time1) return(1);
      else return(0);
     }
   else return(-1);
}
Like this (solution from @fxsaber):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Возвращает смещение бара по времени                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetBarShift(const string symbol_name, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) {
   int res=-1;
   datetime last_bar;
   if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_name,timeframe,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,last_bar)) {
      if(time>last_bar) res=0;
      else {
         const int shift=Bars(symbol_name,timeframe,time,last_bar);
         if(shift>0) res=shift-1;
         }
      }
   return(res);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Someone wrote somewhere that in a selected line you should do this: if (time>=last_bar) res=0;

I haven't checked it, to be honest - I don't get it all the time. Check it, write the result please.
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What's a nice and "easy" solution to replace this design?

if(iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, TimeLast)==3) {...}

It's like this now, but it's too "heavy" for my taste:

int iBarShift(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,datetime time,bool exact=false) {
  if(time<0) return(-1);
   datetime Arr[],time1;
   CopyTime(symbol,tf,0,1,Arr);
   time1=Arr[0];
   if(CopyTime(symbol,tf,time,time1,Arr)>0) {
      if(ArraySize(Arr)>2) return(ArraySize(Arr)-1);
      if(time<time1) return(1);
      else return(0);
     }
   else return(-1);
}
I don't know how much "lighter" my solution is, but try this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/160945#comment_4053382
Как получить номер бара по времени входа в позицию?
Как получить номер бара по времени входа в позицию?
  • www.mql5.com
Приветствую! Пишу трейлинг, который проходится по барам начиная от времени входа в позицию...
1...721722723724725726727728729730731732733734735...1605
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