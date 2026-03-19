Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 724

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act1on:
Yes in Market: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/mt5/indicator
After purchase I clicked on "Install in terminal" and then went to the trading terminal, but nothing happened, the indicator did not appear

Show (or attach to the post or you can send me personally) the Terminal Log file.

Added:Where to find the download from the Market

 
act1on:
Yes in Market: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/mt5/indicator
After purchase I clicked on "Install in terminal" and then went to the trading terminal, but nothing happened, the indicator did not appear

The entry

Custom Indicator        'EasyTrading Timing' is a demo version that can be run only in the Strategy Tester. To use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the Market

- means that YOU have not bought anything, but have downloaded a demo version. Demos can ONLY be run in the TESTER (which is what you are written about).

Watch thetutorial video on the Market on YouTube.

Как купить торгового робота или индикатор в Маркете платформы MetaTrader 4/5?
Как купить торгового робота или индикатор в Маркете платформы MetaTrader 4/5?
  • 2015.06.18
  • www.youtube.com
В маркете любой трейдер найдет тысячи торговых роботов и индикаторов. Купить их можно прямо в платформе MetaTrader и использовать по прямому назначению. В да...
 
Guys, can you please tell me why bot optimisation has not shown any results?
 
denisov1988:
Can you guys please tell me why the optimization of the bot did not show the optimization results?

In the strategy tester, go to the "Optimisation" tab -

Where the result hides

There will be the results of the optimization.

 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Questions from MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4 beginners".
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

               

double Mgn,Lot=0,BID,ASK;

    BID=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
    ASK=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

   if(OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,_Symbol,1,ASK,Mgn)==true)Lot=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)/Mgn;

   if(OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,_Symbol,1,BID,Mgn)==true)Lot=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)/Mgn;
                        

Marina, could it be?

You apply two calculations - one for SELL opening and one for BUY opening

Thank you. Checking for the minimum allowed, I will do it myself.

 

Hello all.

I am a beginner in this field and to me it seems unreal to write any advisors, scripts etc.

Could you, as an experienced user, please advise me what to start working with first, what literature to pay attention to, etc.

I just can't describe in detail what I want to learn, because I know very little about this field.

Thank you in advance!

 

why write EAs in the first place?

EAs are about automating the process. AUTOMATIZATION! it means that you can automate manual trading processes. That's why you have to study the terminal and trading in principle. \And then get into the wilderness of Expert Advisors.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

why write EAs in the first place?

EAs are about automating the process. AUTOMATIZATION! it means that you can automate manual trading processes. That's why you should first study what a terminal is and what trading is in principle. \And then you should start dealing with Expert Advisors.

The work of my scalper cannot be copied by hand. Only he could do it)) I would start by analyzing the scripts in kodobase and writing my own. The scripts in MQL4/5 are the simplest and can be passed under the debugger.

 
Hello! When setting the timer, an error 4024 (internal error) pops up. It does not always pop up, it works on some terminals and not on others (I don't see a correlation yet).
What is this error and how can it be fixed?
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