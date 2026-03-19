Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 724
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Yes in Market: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/mt5/indicator
After purchase I clicked on "Install in terminal" and then went to the trading terminal, but nothing happened, the indicator did not appear
Show (or attach to the post or you can send me personally) the Terminal Log file.
Added:Where to find the download from the Market
Yes in Market: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/mt5/indicator
After purchase I clicked on "Install in terminal" and then went to the trading terminal, but nothing happened, the indicator did not appear
The entry
- means that YOU have not bought anything, but have downloaded a demo version. Demos can ONLY be run in the TESTER (which is what you are written about).
Watch thetutorial video on the Market on YouTube.
Can you guys please tell me why the optimization of the bot did not show the optimization results?
In the strategy tester, go to the "Optimisation" tab -
There will be the results of the optimization.
double Mgn,Lot=0,BID,ASK;
BID=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
ASK=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,_Symbol,1,ASK,Mgn)==true)Lot=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)/Mgn;
if(OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,_Symbol,1,BID,Mgn)==true)Lot=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)/Mgn;
Marina, could it be?
You apply two calculations - one for SELL opening and one for BUY opening
Thank you. Checking for the minimum allowed, I will do it myself.
Hello all.
I am a beginner in this field and to me it seems unreal to write any advisors, scripts etc.
Could you, as an experienced user, please advise me what to start working with first, what literature to pay attention to, etc.
I just can't describe in detail what I want to learn, because I know very little about this field.
Thank you in advance!
why write EAs in the first place?
EAs are about automating the process. AUTOMATIZATION! it means that you can automate manual trading processes. That's why you have to study the terminal and trading in principle. \And then get into the wilderness of Expert Advisors.
why write EAs in the first place?
EAs are about automating the process. AUTOMATIZATION! it means that you can automate manual trading processes. That's why you should first study what a terminal is and what trading is in principle. \And then you should start dealing with Expert Advisors.
The work of my scalper cannot be copied by hand. Only he could do it)) I would start by analyzing the scripts in kodobase and writing my own. The scripts in MQL4/5 are the simplest and can be passed under the debugger.